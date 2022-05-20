FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior’s Abigail Paul is no stranger to travel, having gone throughout West Virginia and beyond to compete in twirling and majorette events.
So when Paul signed Thursday to continue twirling collegiately at East Tennessee State University, there didn’t seem to be many nerves about her new destination.
“I was excited for it,” Paul said. “And I got lots of scholarships for it.”
In addition to ETSU, Paul tried out for West Virginia University before ultimately landing with the Buccaneers.
“They are very friendly,” Paul said of the coaches at ETSU “And they took me in right as I decided to twirl.”
“I’m very excited for this.”
Paul has been coached by Hilary Williams, who teaches twirling and instructs the competitive parade unit at The Studio for the Performing Arts in Clarksburg. Williams was able to attend Paul’s signing Thursday.
“I think this is a great opportunity for her,” Williams said. “They have a majorette line, which you don’t see a whole lot of in universities, and a feature. I think this is going to be a great entry way into the collegiate twirling world for her.”
Paul said she began twirling when she was 11 or 12, and in that time she has become a NashTwirl champion, 2021’s Miss Majorette of West Virginia, and was named first runner-up in competition at America’s Youth on Parade, a national twirling event.
“I’m definitely going to continue competing,” Paul said.
Paul has shown plenty of growth in a short span, especially given the limited time since she took up twirling.
“To start twirling at 11 or 12 is actually kind of a late start,” Williams said. “Especially to get to this route. She came in and started with privates with me, because she was interested in it. She twirled in our competitive marching unit for several years, and when COVID hit, she actually spent that whole year taking classes from twirlers all over the world.
“She was outside practicing for hours upon hours every day, and her skills have grown like you wouldn’t believe. Her motor skills, her technique, it’s just been a major transition.”
A twirler is not something that Fairmont Senior band director John Schneider previously had in his time directing the Polar Bear Band, but Paul joined up with the Fairmont Senior band in high school and added a new element to their performances at sporting events and rallies.
Making her announcement from the library at Fairmont Senior High, Paul reflected on the impact being a Polar Bear has had on her as she moves forward to ETSU.
“It’s actually been life-changing,” Paul said. “And it’s prepared me for going on the field and twirling, it’s a big difference than twirling in parades.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.