FAIRMONT — With just one year of track and cross country experience under his belt, Fairmont Senior’s Jacob Angelo has already impressed the West Virginia sports community so much so that the senior signed Thursday to continue running with the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats.
Angelo will run both cross country and track for the Bobcats, as he officially signed on with the College from the confines of Fairmont Senior High School, with his teammates and family looking on.
“When I first toured there, I felt welcomed immediately by the team and the coaches,” Angelo said. “I felt invested right off the bat. It’s just something that struck me personally, and it definitely felt like it was a fit for me.”
“Everybody seemed close, and I’m really looking forward to what goes on whenever I run there next year.”
Angelo finished as Fairmont Senior’s top runner at multiple meets this season, and finished in the Top 25 in this year’s state meet. It was a quick start to his career as a Polar Bear runner, as he only began running last year when he joined the track team as a junior.
“I started running track in the spring, made it to states in the 4x4 and my teammates convinced me to come out for cross country,” Angelo, who plans to major in physics, said. “It ended up being something that I really enjoyed, and I’m really looking forward to being able to run in college. My teammates have supported me so much, Dayton [McVicker]’s coaching has been great. His training has gotten me to where I am today.”
“I’m super excited to see what he’ll do at Wesleyan,” McVicker, the boys track and cross country coach at Fairmont Senior, said. “I think they’re getting a diamond in the rough because he’s only had one year of cross country. He came out for track last year as a junior, and instantly all of the cross country team looked at him and saw his natural potential.”
Angelo stepped away from other sports, like basketball, to focus on running this season, and the future Bobcat’s dedication has already resulted in leaps and bounds of improvement.
“First day of cross country practice he was running two or three miles, just because he’d never done it before, he was learning,” McVicker said. “Now he’s clipping off ten-mile runs like they’re nothing. He’s just developed so quickly like we thought he would and I think he’s going to continue to grow, because he’s going into college basically in his second year of running. He should have even more progression yet to come.”
Angelo sensed similarities between his current and future teams, which will include a familiar face. Angelo will be joined by a fellow Polar Bear at WV Wesleyan, who gave him advice going into his decision.
“Elijah Hannig, he was here last year, he just told me to go into the program with an open mindset,” Angelo said. “He said I was going to be a great help to the program. That’s ultimately what I want to be, someone that is a hard worker and just propels that program to where they’re hoping to get to.”
