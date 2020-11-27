FAIRMONT — Ever since last season ended in disappointment with a home loss to Bluefield in the state semifinals, this year’s rematch is the moment Fairmont Senior has eyed like a hawk. Now that it is here, it’s a big matchup, with big stakes in a big atmosphere.
And so much of the outcome will hinge on the big battle between the big fellas.
“That’s what every game one way or another ultimately comes down to is controlling the line of scrimmage,” said Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic, whose Polar Bears are facing the Beavers in the playoffs for the fourth straight season. “Up front, that’s where games are won. That’s the message to our guys.”
The reality of any prime-time showdown like Saturday’s Class AA semifinal between the Beavers and Polar Bears is that no matter how flush both rosters are with speed and shiftiness and athleticism and agility, it still so often comes down to the war in the trenches. In order to simply get this deep into the postseason, a team has to meet a baseline threshold of physicality and toughness along both offensive and defensive fronts.
“We’ve already decided that this is going to be our most physical game this year,” said Will Runyan, a senior offensive lineman and outside linebacker for the Polar Bears, “so we’re gonna come out and punch ‘em in the mouth from the start. (Bluefield) is a physical team, but that’s what we play for.”
The offensive and defensive lines aren’t the headliner for either of Fairmont Senior or Bluefield this season. The Beavers have taken the state by storm with their collective speed both offensively and defensively, and the Polar Bears have long been first and foremost centered around star quarterback Gage Michael and their spread system.
Even after taking into account that both programs annually tout dynamic playmakers and skill position players that sop up the majority of the spotlight, the Polar Bears’ and Beavers’ lines don’t necessarily pop with the same blue-chip talent they’ve had in past meetings. There’s no Sean Martin or Nathan Pettus suiting up for Bluefield, nor Zach Frazier or the Stills brothers lining up for Fairmont Senior.
And yet, talk to football junkies or gridiron lifers, such as Bartic or FSHS’s line coaches Troy Bigelow (offensive) and Tyler Phillips (defensive) and it’s still the fight on the frontline and the clash at the point of attack that reigns supreme.
“The line wins games a lot of the times and I agree with that,” said Fairmont Senior senior offensive tackle Aidan Green, a potential all-state selection and a brainiac committed to continue his football career in college at Johns Hopkins University. “Coach Bigs always talks to us about physicality and violence — controlled violence.”
The progression of Fairmont Senior’s two lines over the course of the season has quietly been a major development for the Polar Bears getting to this point. Sure, the odds of the Polar Bears earning a sixth straight Class AA semifinal appearance were still above average strictly on Michael’s abilities, the team’s litany of playmakers, and the competitive swagger at the root of Fairmont Senior’s program DNA. But the two-way play of FSHS’s front has accentuated their advantages and has put them right on par with Bluefield entering Saturday.
Both units went through the trials early on when the Polar Bears took on a murderer’s row of Class AAA powers in Bridgeport, Musselman and Spring Valley. And while both the offensive line and defensive line took their lumps in back-to-back losses to the Indians and Applemen, FSHS’s monumental upset of the Timberwolves marked the beginning of their rise.
“That’s usually half the battle is the mindset when you’re playing really good teams. Fortunately, our schedule has given us experience against top quality teams, so we feel we’ve done all the things necessary to prepare us for this game, and I really feel, with our senior class and our leadership, our guys are going to be ready for the challenge on Saturday,” Bartic said.
On Fairmont Senior’s offensive line, Green has been the bulwark all year long at tackle. A veteran head and the team’s lone returning starter in 2020, Green oozes versatility as a fleet of foot pass blocker and a powerful run blocker.
Junior Eric Smith, a former tight end, has been reliable at the opposite tackle spot, and the interior trio of center Drew Laird and guards Iain Campbell and Darius Hubbard have all made strides. Runyan and Koby Toothman, meanwhile, have each been integral members, too, as part of the every-game rotation as well as in spot starts, such as last week when Laird and Campbell missed FSHS’s quarterfinal victory against Independence. All told, it’s turned the O-line into the protective backbone of a Polar Bears offense that enters Saturday averaging 442 total yards a game, 244.6 rushing yards a game, and 39.8 points a game.
Along the defensive line, meanwhile, Smith has shown flashes of the preseason hype surrounding him, utilizing his blend of quickness and power to get penetration in the backfield. Toothman, a defensive tackle, has become a down-to-down force of relentlessness as both a run defender and interior pass rusher, including last week versus Independence when he recorded a sack. And sophomore defensive tackle Braelyn Michael played his best game of the season in the quarterfinals against the Patriots, racking up eight tackles and a tackle for loss. And Runyan and Jace Dalton are almost extensions of the defensive line as outside linebackers tasked with setting the edge and fitting plays back to the inside.
The two units are hitting hit their peak at the season’s pinnacle moment through a realized combination of physicality, technique and understanding of FSHS’s schemes, but Bluefield is their toughest test since the Spring Valley game Oct. 9.
“This is by far the most we’ve had to learn about a single team for a single game,” Green said. “We’ve come in here early every week for the past two weeks to watch film and learn more about them. They’re very quick and usually they come out pretty strong, but, you know, we’re pretty good too.”
“They’re a good team and we’re a good team, so it’s just about making plays,” Runyan said. “Big-time games means big-time plays.”
