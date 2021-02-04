FAIRMONT — During Fairmont Senior’s years-long rise into one of the premier high school football programs in all of West Virginia, the Polar Bears have constructed a culture based on competitiveness and brotherhood. And through the years, those two pillars of the Fairmont Senior program have laid forth a pathway for players to the college ranks that has created a Polar Bear brethren that now extends well beyond Loop Park and 12th Street.
On Wednesday, two more Polar Bears joined that ever-growing list of college players to hail from the Fairmont Senior program, as running back Kieshawn Cottingham and wide receiver Alex Brophy signed their national letters of intent to continue their football careers at the next level. Cottingham will head south to West Virginia Wesleyan College, while Brophy will head just down the road to Fairmont State University.
“Coming into Fairmont Senior as a freshman, I didn’t know much — I was still a young kid coming out of middle school — but Coach (Nick) Bartic and the rest of the coaching staff were able to push me to be the man I am today,” Cottingham said. “There’s a brotherhood here, and we make sure we compete and we practice everyday as hard as we can. That competitive edge and everything else that comes with it, I’ll be able to transfer that to Wesleyan.”
“(Fairmont State) said, ‘You’ll be family here,’ and that’s what I was really looking for was to fit in somewhere, and that family (vibe) was most important,” Brophy said. “I’m excited to play with Connor (Neal) and some of my other (Fairmont Senior) ex-teammates (at Fairmont State); that was really important because I’ve played with them before and they’re like brothers to me.”
Both Cottingham and Brophy were foundational members of the Fairmont Senior program over their four seasons there, an incredible run in which the Polar Bears compiled a 48-5 record (.905) and won a pair of Class AA state championships in 2018 and 2020. This past fall as seniors on Fairmont Senior’s state title team, each of Cottingham and Brophy emerged as dynamic offensive contributors for the Polar Bears. Cottingham ranked second on the team in all-purpose yardage with 929 yards to go along with nine total touchdowns, while Brophy recorded 15 catches to tally team-highs of 483 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.
Cottingham, who was a Class AA all-state honorable mention selection this past fall, will join on with a Bobcats program that most recently went 1-10 in 2019.
“They showed me the best interest and they gave me a sense of home, so I felt like that was my best choice to go with,” said Cottingham, who plans to major in business with a career goal of entering into marketing.
Cottingham will step into the WVWC program as a bonafide, do-it-all playmaker following a senior season with the Polar Bears in which he ranked second on the team in rushing with 395 yards and five TDs as well as second on the team in total catches with 24 grabs for 318 yards and three TDs. He also racked up 216 return yards with a touchdown.
“They like my athleticism and how I can play multiple positions, not just on offense, but also if they need me on punt return, kickoff return,” said Cottingham, who said he will possibly play slot receiver but may play other positions too. “I’m also a team-first player, so even if I’m not getting the ball, you’ll see me blocking, you’ll see me trying to facilitate for the rest of my teammates.”
Cottingham, who overcame several injuries in his FSHS career and also runs track for the Polar Bears, said, however, he’s coming to the Bobcats first and foremost to compete on the daily just like he did at Fairmont Senior.
“As Coach Bartic would always say, ‘We didn’t get this far to get this far,’ so I’m coming into college with a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I’m coming to compete everyday.”
Brophy, meanwhile, heads to Fairmont State coach Jason Woodman’s program as the latest Fairmont Senior product to join the Falcons, with four former Polar Bears on the team’s most recent 2019 roster.
“The people there were really nice and I liked the visit there,” said Brophy, who plans to major in business. “(My family) will be able to come to all my games, and that’s going to be awesome — I’m really looking forward to that.”
Brophy was a Class AA all-state second team selection at wideout this past fall for the Polar Bears after catching 15 passes for 483 yards and nine touchdowns. He proved himself to be a devastating big play threat, averaging 32.2 yards per reception, with a nose for playing the ball out of the air. He was also Fairmont Senior’s top cornerback in the secondary, where he recorded 16.5 tackles, four pass break-ups and a pair of interceptions. He’ll continue his career for Coach Woodman at Fairmont State as a wide receiver, he said.
“We really have a good relationship,” Brophy said of Woodman, “and I’m excited to play there for him.”
