CHARLESTON — From the exact moment when the WVSSAC first permitted Fairmont Senior and the rest of high school winter sports to reconvene for conditioning sessions in early February, the hallmark element that has since turned the undefeated and top-ranked Polar Bears into a state titan was abundantly clear.
“Half of the conditioning is actually defensive stuff,” said FSHS senior forward Bekah Jenkins in February during the team’s training sessions.
That defense — every fiery, tenacious bit of it — was the powering force that guided Fairmont Senior to an undefeated regular season and then a dominant playoff run to get back to Charleston. On Wednesday, when the team opened play in the state tournament as the No. 1 seed in Class AAA, it once again led to a Polar Bears mauling in a 56-29 victory over No. 8 Lewis County.
With the victory, Fairmont Senior advances to Friday’s semifinal round where they’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s night cap between No. 4 Logan and No. 5 Pikeview, while the loss puts an end to a feel-good and breakthrough season for Lewis County in which they earned the program’s first state tournament berth since 2003.
“I was very proud of the defensive effort,” Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines said. “Any time you can hold a team to 10 points in the first half, I thought defensively we did a lot of really good things and I’m proud of that effort. And we gave up a few offensive rebounds, where if we don’t give up the offensive rebounds, we have even a better story — we would’ve held them to probably like two points. So any time your team is playing defense like that, it’s going to make you hard to beat.”
All game long, Fairmont Senior’s vaunted defense bashed and battered Lewis County, as the Polar Bears permitted the Minutemaids no quarter. They extended their physically-imposing man-to-man defense out to some 40 feet, intimidating ball handlers in 1-on-1 scenarios and swarming them with double teams and traps any time Lewis dared set a screen or conduct a dribble handoff. And they ripped and ravaged the Minutemaids with their assortment of full- and half-court press alignments, swamping passers to rack up deflections and invading the space of ball handlers to poke away steals.
Simply put, Fairmont Senior placed Lewis County into a complete and utter stranglehold as it limited the Minutemaids to just 34.3% shooting while forcing 34 turnovers.
“We played them earlier in the season and we knew what to expect then even, but I don’t think you can prepare for them. You can practice with seven girls in a press defense, you can try to (simulate) them to the half court, but they just swarm the ball really well and they’re a bunch of ball hawks,” Lewis County coach Kenton Bozic said of the Polar Bears. “Of course, that’s what they teach and they’ve been playing that for a long time, and they play it really well. They’re one of the best defensive teams out there year after year and they’re usually down year after year.”
“We never hold ourselves to low standards,” said Fairmont Senior junior forward Meredith Maier, who had seven points, a team-high nine rebounds and four steals in her state tournament debut after transferring to FSHS from Grafton before the season. “Even if we’re up 30, I think you can see it on our faces on the court where we’re never settling — like I’ll get down on myself for a bad play on defense. We’re just never satisfied with how we play and I think that helps with coming to the state tournament and wanting to bring home a championship.”
The stalwart defense by the Polar Bears posed enough destruction to essentially render their offensive performance moot, but nevertheless Fairmont Senior still summoned plenty of offensive firepower even as Lewis County rolled out its own defensive-oriented game plan in which it played a man-to-man-zone hybrid where it defended FSHS stars Maier and Marley Washenitz as well as forward Laynie Beresford in man-to-man and then had its two other defenders zone up in the paint.
The strategy — which Fairmont Senior’s Emily Starn and Jenkins eventually countered anyway with a combined 19 points as the unguarded FSHS players — however, barely registered on the radar as the Polar Bears’ defense and offense conjoined into seamless two-way play that rarely had them operating out of set half-court offense.
Perhaps the best example of the defense-offense, offense-defense feedback loop came in the game’s opening minute when Washenitz delivered a highlight-reel steal-and-assist to Maier for the first bucket of the game. On the play, Washenitz initially tipped away a Minutemaid pass and then sprinted to run down the loose ball and save it just before it went out of bounds by flipping it behind her back right to Maier who was streaking down the floor for a breakaway layup.
“That play in the first 30 seconds, it was probably a big play in the game, but to us, that’s not really a big play,” said Washenitz, who scored a game-high 18 points. “That play was just pure effort and that’s what we preach — effort is in your heart and no one can control it but yourself — so it’s just about giving effort and being there for each other.”
“She’s being humble, that was an incredible play,” said Hines, chiming in with an honest assessment. “To have the awareness to stop it from going out of bounds and then throw it behind your back with Meredith being there.”
It was one of many impact plays from Washenitz, who etched another standard all-around performance with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, five rebounds, five assists and six steals. Starn was the lone other FSHS player to reach double figures with 11 points, but Jenkins, Maier, Reagan Blasher and Beresford scored five-plus points, with Jenkins adding eight points, Maier and Blasher each scored seven points, and Beresford tallied five points.
Maier also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to go with four steals, and Starn tied Washenitz for a game-high of six steals.
“Our motto stays the same, ‘Play good D, layups are the key.’ I tell these girls, whichever team creates the most layup opportunities, they’re usually going to be the one that wins the game, and we take pride in that fact,” Hines said. “I thought Marley did a wonderful job of communicating and being able to get our team in defensive position, and also Emily did a wonderful job, too. And I can’t forget Laynie, Laynie’s defensive pressure was great.”
Lewis County, meanwhile, got a team-high eight points and 11 rebounds from Olivia Krinov and Emma Cayton added another seven points in what was a trying finale to a triumphant overall season.
“These girls have just brought the whole community together. It’s been awesome,” Bozic said of his team. “They’re bringing basketball back to Lewis County and changing the culture there.”
