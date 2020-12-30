FAIRMONT — In October at the WVSSAC State Meet, Fairmont Senior sophomore Lydia Falkenstein stepped to the starting line for the biggest race of her career to date. Individually, Falkenstein was an underdog, with her two most accomplished rivals ranked ahead of her in the field. And as a team, Fairmont Senior was an even longer shot still, with Winfield and Wayne entering the race as substantial favorites.
Falkenstein, however, was undaunted and the Polar Bears were undeterred.
Falkenstein went on to cross the finish line that day as the Class AA individual state champion, and when her FSHS teammates joined her in crossing at the finish, they too did so as state champions, with the Polar Bears pulling the upset for a repeat Class AA state title.
“We were all out there running for each other and doing our best for one another,” said Falkenstein, who came from behind in the state meet to overtake her top rivals in Rachel Withrow of Winfield and Erykah Christopher of East Fairmont to win the state crown. “Our team is very close — we’re all friends and hang out — and I think that’s the thing that propelled us forward.”
Falkenstein’s incredible championship double dip at the state meet vaulted her into the state’s top class of runners, and now, it has also earned her the Times West Virginian Girls Runner of the Year award.
“This year I really tried to focus on the team,” said Falkenstein, who clocked a title-winning time of 19:21.65 at the state meet. “It gave me the motivation when it was really tough to keep pushing because I knew they were racing hard for me. That was the thing this year was just working hard for my team.”
“More than anything this year, it was a team effort,” said Fairmont Senior girls’ coach Mark Offutt. “Usually, for example, when we went out on our runs (in past years), the groups would split up, like your Nos. 1 and 2 runners go together, but this year we were always running in packs in our warm-ups and at the end of our practices. They pulled each other all year and it was our depth (today) that won it.”
All year long, it was Falkenstein who was at the forefront of that surge for the Lady Polar Bears as the team’s top runner. Falkenstein, who was also FSHS’s top finisher at the 2019 state meet when she came in fourth overall, started the season slow as she battled an early-season hip injury, but she continued to grind and hit her stride down the stretch. She defeated both Christopher and Preston’s Allie Martin at the Big 10 Conference meet — again with a come-from-behind victory — and then finished as the Class AA Region I runner-up to Christopher a week later.
Then at the state meet, Falkenstein — who had suffered defeats to both Christopher and Withrow earlier in the season — stared down the meet’s top two favorites and ran a poised and composed race to take the championship crown. Both Christopher and Withrow burst out of the gate early and claimed a lead over Falkenstein, but Falkenstein stuck with her pace and made her move on the hills to overtake both and pull away over the final half mile, besting Withrow’s runner-up finish by nearly 18 seconds.
“It was a really good feeling to know that I had it. It’s really uncertain throughout the race and you don’t really know until you cross the line so it was nice to cement it,” Falkenstein said. “At the beginning of the season, I had a slight hip injury so it kind of made states look a little bit negative, but being able to come out here and do my best for my team was a nice feeling.”
It was the second consecutive season in which Falkenstein overcame early odds to run her best race in the finale at the state meet; as a freshman, she grappled with an illness related to an iron deficiency in her blood but still rose to the moment at the state meet to finish fourth overall.
“Going into this meet, racing just didn’t seem as hard because running with an iron deficiency (last year) was a lot tougher. I knew that nothing was going to be as hard as running at states last year with that,” Falkenstein said. “I felt pretty good knowing I had overcome those things, and to come out here today and do my best for my team, it was a nice feeling.”
Falkenstein’s sophomore campaign added to her quickly-growing list of accolades. Just two seasons into her cross country career at Fairmont Senior, Falkenstein now has a pair of team state championships and regional championships, an individual state championship, two individual all-state finishes, and an individual conference championship.
“She just keeps wanting to go faster,” Offutt said. “The type of drive she has, it’s fun to watch.”
