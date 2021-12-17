FAIRMONT — Yet another Polar Bear has charted the course for the next step in their athletic careers.
Fairmont Senior’s Madison Jones signed Thursday to play collegiate lacrosse at Davis & Elkins College. Jones, a member of back-to-back state championship teams, will play defense for the Senators and plans to major in pre-vet with a minor in biology.
When making her decision of which school to sign with, Jones said she considered Bethany College and Seton Hill, but ultimately sided with the school which she felt multiple connections with.
“I met coach David [Pomeroy] at Mountain State Lacrosse and he was a great coach, we bonded right off the bat,” Jones said. “My mom’s actually an alumni there, so she wanted me to go there too. I thought the campus was really nice, and I went to a prospect day and met the team — they’re all a really good bunch of girls and I’m really happy to be playing with them.”
Jones will be joined at Davis & Elkins by her high school teammate Chloe Travelstead, who herself committed to D&E last month. The pair are part of a group of players that greatly impressed Fairmont Senior head coach Jon Cain — as well as several college coaches.
“This is a special group of kids, this group of seniors,” Cain said. “We knew when we got them that if they kept progressing the way they were, by the time they became seniors there’d be a few of them getting some serious looks from colleges. We were already hearing it from coaches when they were juniors — ‘Hey, where’s this player thinking about going?’ So we knew from the get-go there was two or three out of this group that probably were going to play in college somewhere.”
For Jones, her impending team should welcome fresh faces, as the Senators roster currently has nine seniors, including four on the defense, where Jones hopes to make her biggest impact.
“I’m really good at getting ground balls in lacrosse, defense was definitely my main thing while playing,” she said. “I’ll be able to bring a lot of defense to the line.”
“I think it’s going to be a great fit for her,” Cain said. “I think she’s going to be a really good college player because she loves to be challenged, and college is going to take her to that next step. I told somebody years ago — I think she’s that diamond in the rough. She’s still learning the game, she’s still trying to understand how things work, but she’s just such a raw, strong athlete.”
“I think once she understands lacrosse and everything, at the next level she’s going to flourish big time.”
