FAIRMONT — Bit by bit, season by season, Fairmont Senior’s Mikey Jones trudged his way up the ever-tricky state tournament podium, his gaze never wavering from his end goal of the top.
As a freshman two years ago, Jones cracked the 126-pound list of place finishers by coming in sixth overall. Then last season, he powered his way to the elite few, reaching the 132-pound state final before falling to Point Pleasant goliath Derek Raike.
On Thursday, however, after learning the trade and fine-tuning his repertoire over his first two seasons, Jones officially crashed the championship crew and announced himself to the entire state with a breakthrough Class AA/A 120-pound state title triumph.
“I’m definitely proud of my progression,” Jones said prior to making his third consecutive trip to the state tournament in Huntington. “Hopefully, I win the one this year and next year maybe even another one.”
Jones delivered on his pre-tournament wishes with a clutch and convincing victory as he defeated North Marion’s Brody Hess by way of a second period pin in 3:47 to put a wrap on both the 120-pound final bout and his career-long title pursuit en route to a 15-1 overall record this season.
“He’s improved a lot,” Fairmont Senior coach Vince Delligatti said. “Mikey was always a very good top wrestler, but he has improved a lot on his feet. He’s always got crazy moves in his back pocket, but he had to work on his basic fundamentals, and he’s really fine-tuned those a lot.”
Jones always oozed promise throughout his first two seasons, and even devoid of a state championship — not a milestone you just casually stroll into — he accomplished plenty in his freshman and sophomore seasons, winning back-to-back Big 10 Conference and Class AA/A Region I crowns before adding a third of each this season. He had an innate knack for maneuvering through all sorts of odd body positions, and he complemented that with a quick-twitch explosive power that wreaked devastation upon his opponents. His bobbing poof of reddish-blond hair all the while only added to the overall mystique.
“He’s a funky kid,” Delligatti said in regards to Jones’ wrestling style. “He and (sophomore) (Kolbie) Hamilton will both get creative here at practice a lot where they’ll just kind of do stuff that only they can do, stuff that no one else in the room can do.”
Delligatti likened Jones’ series of twisting, somersaulting acrobatics on the mat to former two-time Fairmont Senior 145-pound state champion Anthony Alvaro, whom Delligatti won a state title alongside in 2014 when he took the 220-pound championship.
“(Alvaro) would do moves only he could do, and (Jones) is a lot like that. You can’t really explain it,” Delligatti said. “Then they have that ability to also not get into trouble while they do (those type of moves), and that’s something a lot of special wrestlers have at every level, especially in freestyle at the Olympics — they don’t give up takedowns and they do crazy moves, and they’re good at it.
“It’s an ability few kids have that (Jones) does have.”
But to win a state championship, Jones needed more than an array of fancy moves in his bag, Delligatti said. He needed unbreakable mastery of the basics, he needed flawless use of the fundamentals.
“Kids want to just have fun and do fun stuff all the time, but they also have to understand, the fundamental moves, they’re fun too,” Delligatti said. “He has that ability (to do the fancy stuff), but he also has that ability to make his fundamentals great.”
Jones went at it training in the offseason and getting down to the nitty-gritty in practice. He drilled his footwork and packed his tool box from the ground up.
“It’s just putting in a lot of work in the offseason,” Jones said. “Coach has put in a lot of work on just the fundamentals of being on our feet, and I was going to a lot of camps in different states and wrestling different kids, which just gives me a feel for different wrestlers and different situations that I wouldn’t normally be used to.”
Jones’ deepened his skill set over the offseason, but he went a step further once the season approached, eyeing an ambitious plan to drop down two weight classes from 132 pounds last year to 120 pounds this season.
“He had to cut a lot of weight, but he came in not weighing as much compared to last year, so we thought he might as well go down,” Delligatti said. “He’s adapted to it, and, now, he’s having fun.”
That fun reached its crescendo on Thursday when Jones put a punctuation mark onto what was a dominant junior season with his 120-pound championship and a long-awaited perch on the summit of the state tournament podium.
