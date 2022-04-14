FAIRMONT — One of Fairmont Senior’s most prolific wrestlers is taking his career to the next level while staying home.
Mikey Jones, after a wrestling career that included a 2021 state championship and 133 career wins, signed Wednesday with the Fairmont State University wrestling program.
Staying close to his roots was important for Jones, who cited the college’s proximity as a big reason for his choice.
“[Fairmont State]’s always been an idea since it’s close to home, since forever,” Jones said. “I reached out because it’s close to home.”
“I went and I liked the campus, the coaches. A lot of teammates that I know are going, and it’s close to home.”
With the Fairmont State campus just down the road from Fairmont Senior, Jones stays within an earshot of his old stomping grounds, where he made history for the Polar Bears. Jones became the 14th freshman in school history to reach the podium at state competition and the 9th four-time place winner in school history.
“I think it’s a great fit,” Fairmont Senior head coach Michael Fortier said. “He’s a family guy, and he’s going to be close to home. I’m happy for him, and I’m happy for Fairmont State. That’s my alma mater as well, so it’ll give me a great excuse to go out there and watch some hometown wrestling. I’m real happy for him.”
Jones finished his high school career with yet another memorable year. The 126-pound competitor reached the 100-win milestone early in the season on Dec. 21, and after helping his Polar Bears capture a Regional title, Jones placed third at the state tournament.
Now with Fairmont State, coached by Colin Johnston, Jones hopes to not miss a beat at the next level of competition.
“I’m just going to keep going,” Jones said. “Keep the good stuff rolling and keep the momentum, try to do good up there.”
Jones said some of his fondest memories at Fairmont Senior were winning at state in 2021, and going on overnight trips with teammates. Throughout his four years as a Polar Bear, Jones set the tone for the program, which experienced plenty of success during his tenure.
“Everybody looks up to him because he’s had so much success on the mat,” Fortier said. “He’s not that kid that just shows up at the start of the wrestling season. He practices year-round and all the other kids see the work he puts in and the results that he gets. It all trickles down to everybody else.”
“He’s the kind of kid you wish you had 100 more of.”
