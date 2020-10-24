FAIRMONT — East Fairmont started Saturday afternoon’s Class AA Region I, Section 2 championship game with a quick strike, taking a 1-0 lead a mere 33 seconds in.
Fairmont Senior, however, responded with a devastating avalanche, scoring six goals over the next 39-plus minutes to take a 6-1 lead into halftime and eventually a 6-1 sectional championship victory in the latest edition of the East-West rivalry.
“When they scored that first goal, I knew and everyone else on our team knew in the back of our heads that we needed to bring it as much as we could and we did,” said Fairmont Senior center back captain Isaac Branch, who scored two of the Polar Bears’ six goals on Saturday. “We played out there with all passion and pride in the first half.”
The Polar Bears (16-3) put on a clinic after the initial goal by the Bees (8-7-2), pelting them with surgical precision and mastery on set pieces to roll to a repeat sectional title over their cross-town rivals.
“I told them at the beginning of the game, ‘Execution,’” said Fairmont Senior coach Darrin Paul, whose Polar Bears advance to Thursday’s regional where they’ll look to punch a ticket to the state tournament. “You’re going to get your opportunities, but you have to execute and take those opportunities and finish them and they did that.
“I’m very proud of them for that because of how hard they worked.”
One goal after another, the scores piled up off West’s set pieces. Free kicks, corner kicks, whatever, the Polar Bears’ accuracy with their feet and chemistry with their minds was a sight to behold.
“We spent at least an hour on (Friday) on set pieces, especially on the corners — we threw two new ones in that they hadn’t seen and then we tweaked another we ran against Keyser — and just like in last year’s (sectional title) game, it paid off,” Paul said. “Our guys were tremendous out of the air, and if you foul us, we’re going to be deadly with free kicks.”
In total, five of Fairmont Senior’s six goals were on set pieces, with three coming on corner kicks and two off direct free kicks.
“Out of all the teams I’ve played on, this is the best on set pieces — free kicks, corners, anything,” said Branch, who scored off a corner kick in the 12th minute and then scored the team’s lone non-set piece goal late in the first half. “It adds another weapon to the game.”
The first of those set piece scores came off a corner kick in the sixth minute to erase the Bees’ 1-0 lead when Kaelen Armstrong followed up a corner kick entry with a shot that teammate Ashton Cecil redirected for a goal.
Five minutes later, FSHS again scored on a corner kick, this time directly off the entry as Jonas Branch sent one into the box that Bubby Towns connected with for a perfect, spot-on header goal. A minute later in the 12th minute, Jonas Branch blooped another entry from the opposite corner and this time it was his brother, Isaac, who bolted underneath it for a header goal.
“Isaac and Bubby are really good out of the air, and we were able to get them free and get them a look and they buried it,” Paul said. “We were very pleased with that.”
The West side scoring spree continued as if the Polar Bears were conducting an intrasquad game of H-O-R-S-E on the pitch. Towns planted a gorgeous, curving free kick shot into the net’s far corner in the 14th minute to make it 4-1, and then Isaac Branch broke on a loose ball and launched an absolute missile to run it up to a 5-1 margin.
“That hit, I was really, really happy with it of course...I’ve only (hit one) like that one or two other times in club season,” Branch said with a smile. “The layoff from Bubby, though, he set me up perfectly — if I didn’t get that good of a layoff, it wasn’t going to be that good of a shot.”
Jonas Branch delivered the capper to increase it to 6-1 on a free kick in which he and Towns criss-crossed for a bit of deception before he needled a laser inside the near post.
“Most people when you’re on a set piece or a free kick like Jonas had today or Bubby had today, it’s just you and the goalie and that’s basically it,” Isaac Branch said, “but for us with all the talented people we have on this team, it really brings an edge up on the competition.”
Fairmont Senior’s 6-0 run to close the half completely drowned out East’s early goal, but the EFHS score still carried significance as it gave star senior forward Lance Cerullo 100 for his career, who, along with fellow seniors Blake Boyers, Luke Hawranick, Cole Peschl, Eli Morris, Paul Lucas, Roan Dworaczyk, and Seth Moore played their final game for the Bees.
“We knew not to take this team lightly at all,” Isaac Branch said. “We knew we needed to come out today — there was no laying back, there was no, ‘Oh, this is going to be a layover game.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.