FAIRMONT — They were the two first team all-state pillars of Fairmont Senior’s rise back to the top of Class AA this fall, and now both Polar Bears quarterback Gage Michael and offensive tackle Aidan Green are officially prepared to take their talents to the college level next autumn.
Michael and Green, who were stars both on and off the field for Fairmont Senior in leading the Polar Bears to the 2020 Class AA state title, signed national letters of intent on Wednesday at East-West Stadium. Michael is now officially set to join Kent State, while Green will be heading to Johns Hopkins.
Michael first announced his verbal commitment to Kent State over the summer via Twitter before officially signing after this past season. Michael, who was recently named the recipient of the 2020 J.R. House Award as West Virginia’s top high school quarterback, will early enroll at Kent State and begin his college career next month.
“I’ve always wanted to be a quarterback at the next level and they gave me the opportunity to do that,” said Michael after making his verbal commitment. “I feel very comfortable with Kent and the coaching staff, and the facilities they have up there are top notch. Just everything about Kent was very welcoming to me and I feel very confident and at peace with my decision.
“I’m excited to be a Golden Flash.”
Green, meanwhile, tweeted out his decision to join Johns Hopkins in early November in advance of Wednesday’s signing. Green, who has carried a 4.5 GPA through high school, said he remains committed to pursuing an engineering degree first and foremost but is also excited to continue his football career.
“From the get go, they were pretty excited and I was too,” Green said. “I liked everything about Johns Hopkins.”
Michael and Green were both at the forefront of Fairmont Senior’s title pursuit this fall as the Polar Bears went 10-2 overall and claimed the Class AA state championship with a 21-19 state semifinal win over Bluefield on the road at Mitchell Stadium.
“As someone who was on the line last year when we lost (to Bluefield), it was kind of, as Coach (Nick) Bartic called it, redemption,” Green said. “We really demonstrated a personal kind of growth. I said the only thing that could top off the season was a ring, and we should be getting those soon.”
Michael and Green entered this season as two of Fairmont Senior’s top players, and they made good on those expectations in their senior campaigns.
Michael garnered headlines all season as one of the best players in the state and a top contender for the Kennedy Award as the player of the year. He finished the 2020 season 119-of-206 for 2,084 yards and 28 touchdowns through the air while also rushing 177 times for 1,639 yards and 17 touchdowns, and he was also FSHS’s leading tackler on defense with 86.5 tackles, including 5 tackles for loss.
During his career as Fairmont Senior’s starting quarterback, Michael threw for 4,474 yards and 55 touchdowns and rushed for 3,192 yards and 39 touchdowns over two seasons. He also became the first player in school history to eclipse 8,000 yards of total offense.
“Whatever it takes to win, he’s willing to do it, and that reflects in the way that he plays and the way that he leads,” Fairmont Senior offensive coordinator Mark Sampson said. Workouts, practices...he never missed anything; even last year before COVID hit when he was on the basketball team, he was lifting with me before school — even on gameday, he was coming in to lift.
“It’s just been a lot of fun coaching him.”
Green, meanwhile, emerged into one of the state’s best offensive lineman, combining naturally quick feet as a pass blocker with a developed mean streak as a run blocker. On an offensive line that trotted out several different five-man groups over the season, Green was a mainstay at right tackle, starting all 12 games and paving the way for an offense that averaged 438.4 yards a game, including 252.7 rushing yards per game on a 7.1 yards-per-carry average.
And in the biggest game of the Polar Bears’ season against Bluefield, Green and the FSHS offensive line helped pile up 333 rushing yards.
“A lot of guys stepped up and did their job, guys who hadn’t started or ever really played much, especially on the line. I was very proud of it,” Green said. “And Looking at how far I’ve come since freshman year, that’s one of the things that amazes me when I look back on it. I remember me talking with my dad and it was kind of like, ‘He might get to the see field here or there,’ and, ‘There’s a slim chance he gets to go play in college.’ Just getting better over the years has really been my favorite part.”
