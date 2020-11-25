FAIRMONT — The early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic extinguished his junior season and the current state of the ongoing coronavirus spread has the status of his senior season hanging in limbo.
But no virus nor roadblock could keep Fairmont Senior High senior Caden Miller off the baseball diamond completely, and no stroke of hard luck nor bad circumstances could derail his baseball career entirely.
On Tuesday, in spite of any and all forces working against him, Miller realized his lifelong dream nonetheless as he signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career in college at Fairmont State University.
“It’s a dream come true,” Miller said. “I think every kid who starts out playing baseball young dreams about playing in college, and just to have this opportunity, it’s surreal. I don’t even know what to say right now, it’s just an awesome moment.”
Miller, a catcher with the Polar Bears, will join coach Phil Caruso and the Falcons next fall after he wraps up at Fairmont Senior hopefully on the field competing alongside his teammates. Fairmont State finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 overall record before play was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I like what Coach Caruso is doing there and they got a great group of guys,” said Miller.
Miller has long had plans to continue his education at Fairmont State and stay close to home for college, he said, but it wasn’t until Fairmont Senior assistant coach Dave Blair reached out to Caruso and the Falcons program that his prospects of playing college ball for his hometown school started to materialize. According to Miller, Blair sent Caruso a message relaying Miller’s interest in joining the Falcons, and after Miller and Caruso had a FaceTime meeting later that evening, he received an offer to play at Fairmont State.
“That’s when I originally got the offer, and then a couple of days later after I talked to my family, that’s when I decided to accept the offer,” said Miller, who plans to study exercise science at Fairmont State, with plans to become either a personal trainer or a physical therapist.
Miller netted an offer courtesy of Caruso despite the Polar Bears’ 2020 campaign being wiped away by COVID-19, as he made waves while playing travel ball with the Appalachian Aces in both the summer and the fall, he said.
“We didn’t have a season, so I just played a ton of travel ball — summer and fall ball — and I’m so grateful to be able to have had that opportunity,” Miller said. “(The Appalachian Aces) are a great program — I’d 100 percent recommend it to anybody.”
Miller said he’ll continue to work on his game on his own in preparation for the spring season with the Polar Bears, coronavirus permitting, as well as his future with the Falcons. Miller, who has made his calling card with his defensive chops behind the plate at Fairmont Senior, was most recently the Polar Bears’ starting catcher and a mid-order hitter as a sophomore in 2019.
“Definitely over the winter I’m going to work on my bat; I mean I’m still going to keep trucking along with everything in general — defense and all that — but I’m definitely going to focus on my offensive game over the winter,” Miller said.
If all goes well, whatever strides Miller makes this offseason will play out on the field this spring in his final go round at Fairmont Senior, one he said he thinks could be a special one for the Polar Bears.
“I can’t even explain how much I want to get on the field to represent my school,” Miller said. “Last year we didn’t have a season, and this year is an opportunity to go out and maybe make it to states — we haven’t done that in the past couple of years — because I think we’re going to be pretty good this year.”
