FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior softball’s Liz Murphy has set up her future plans — from the Mountain State to the Quaker State.
Murphy, an all-state first-baseman for the Polar Bears last season, committed to Penn State Fayette on Wednesday with her teammates and family by her side.
Located in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, Penn State Fayette appealed to Murphy on multiple levels, even beyond its softball program.
“The first visit was so welcoming, it just felt right,” Murphy said. “I didn’t take many visits, some could say that was not a good idea, but I just felt so welcomed in such a small environment. That’s what brought me to it.”
“We visited quite a few campuses, and we ended up selecting the one where she felt like home,” said John Murphy, Fairmont Senior’s head coach and Liz Murphy’s father. “She wanted to go there even if she didn’t play softball. So I think that’s the right one.”
Though still with a year to play in a Polar Bears uniform, Murphy has already left her mark on the program. With their own field at Mary Lou Retton Park and a foundation of success, the program looks different from when Murphy arrived.
“From where we started, it’s been such a big [change],” she said. “I think I’ve made a good impact on the team and I hope to leave a good impression on the team once I go.”
“I think it benefits softball in Marion County,” John Murphy said. “Because if you see girls working, but you don’t see anybody reaping the reward, per se, it becomes just a dream, not a reality. I tell the girls— DI, DII, DIII, it is all life-changing experiences.”
Murphy will be the first Polar Bear to commit out-of-state for softball, and the first Fairmont Senior softball player to move on to college in over a decade.
“I don’t know anyone yet that’s committed out of state yet,” Murphy said. “So I think it will bring a lot of attention to the program at Fairmont Senior. I’m excited.”
“I couldn’t be happier, as a father,” John Murphy said. “I know every minute of the work she’s put in to get to this point. And as a coach, I checked back, and before this group last year, the last all-state player that we had was Ericka Aversa. We haven’t had a signing — we’ve had a couple preferred walk-ons — but we haven’t had a signing since [Aversa] signed with Fairmont State in 2011, and it wasn’t public. So what a milestone.”
Murphy finished the 2021 year hitting .427 while getting five triples, two home runs, 21 RBIs, 26 runs, and 16 stolen bases to go along with a .986 fielding percentage. The junior also spent time out of Fairmont Senior’s bullpen, where she recorded 66 strikeouts.
She’ll land in a program headed by Alex Rohlf, one where it sounds like she will get every chance to show her talent.
“The coaches told me they would play the best nine,” Murphy, who plans to major in nursing, said. “And she wouldn’t mind playing a freshman over a senior. So I’m going to work hard.
“Just that environment, it’s going to be different. The competition, it’s going to be a challenge, and I’m up for the challenge.”
