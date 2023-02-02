FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior's Nate Flower committed to WVU on Jan. 28, Wednesday’s public signing serving as the culmination of a year-long journey for the incoming Mountaineer.
“For me, it meant everything to follow the footsteps of my family and friends, everyone who has gone to WVU, it means a lot,” Flower, who will be the third generation of his family to attend WVU, said. “And to represent my school and my community as well.”
An all-state competitor and state champion in soccer, Flower linked up with the Polar Bear football team this past season, and thrived on the gridiron, ultimately earning a second team all-state nod for his efforts as a kicker and punter.
“He has a lot of special ability,” Fairmont Senior head football coach Nick Bartic said. “And on top of that, he’s able to use his competitiveness to his advantage. Sometimes people will have one or the other, they’re competitive or they have unique ability. He has both.
“On top of that he’s a really good person, human being, so it’s easy to cheer for him. We’re really excited for him to have this opportunity.”
Flower did not give up soccer, juggling both fall sports this year, and helping lead the Polar Bears to a state tournament berth while being named WVHSSCA Defender of the Year.
“Nate is a tremendous athlete, as he showed on the soccer field and the football field,” Fairmont Senior soccer head coach Darrin Paul said. “I knew early on that coach Bartic was going to want to use him, because he can boot a soccer ball the length of the field. He has a very good knowledge for the game of soccer and I knew it would translate to the football field.”
Flower says his experience playing soccer helped him jump head-first into a new sport.
“A lot of it is kind of the same,” Flower said. “Same body motions, same movements. It definitely helped a lot to be experienced in that.”
“It’s definitely a big learning curve and a big culture shock between two sports, soccer and football. But I think I adapted well, and I’m really excited to be part of the team at WVU.”
WVU and Flower first got into contact in late September, and talks continued periodically through the fall. Flower says things heated up over the last few weeks, coming to a head with a preferred walk-on offer, and Flower’s commitment on Jan. 28.
Over those few weeks, Flower took part in the Kohl’s Kicking National Senior/College Transfer Challenge in Dallas, Texas. Flower impressed at the competition, winning the camp’s kickoff challenge with an 84-yard kick.
“It was big, to go against guys in my class who’re at the top, and other transfer kids who are at the top,” Flower said. “It was pretty cool.”
Flower said WVU intends to develop him as both a kicker and a punter, and to have him learn more Australian-style punts behind current punter Oliver Straw.
