FAIRMONT — A longtime stalwart of Fairmont Senior’s softball program is leaving to break new ground in the collegiate ranks.
The Polar Bears’ Mikayla Shepherd put pen to paper Tuesday, signing with Salem University softball.
An all-state infielder who sported a .493 batting average this year, Shepherd gets an opportunity to elevate her playing career to the next level with Salem, while also staying near the place where she planted her roots.
“It was close to home,” Shepherd said. “And I really wanted to stay at home for my little brother and watch him grow up, and be able to commute and still live the dream and play softball.”
And Shepherd will have a familiar face on the diamond too, as she rejoins her former teammate Jade Turner, who will be a senior on the squad next season.
“I’m looking forward to being able to play with her one more time,” Shepherd said.
Salem’s interest in Shepherd, a shortstop at Fairmont Senior, first came from talks between Tigers head coach Steve Potts and Polar Bears head coach John Murphy, as well as Shepherd’s father.
“It started with my dad and with coach John Murphy who was very good at promoting all of us this year,” Shepherd said. “He reached out to me and came to a few games, and after that I went out for a visit and decided that was where I was going to go.”
With Potts in the stands, Shepherd did not disappoint.
“That’s all that coach Pots was looking for, a 2022 middle infielder,” Murphy said. “Reached out to him, and he came to a couple games and she absolutely performed during those games. I think she hit two home runs in the first inning [vs. North Marion]. One landed in the bleachers with him. Definitely performed very well during that period.”
Shepherd said she is open to playing a utility role with the Tigers. After a high school career where she racked up three all-conference appearances and one all-state appearance — one so far, as this year’s teams are not yet released — the Tigers may be feeling her presence sooner rather than later.
“My bat’s pretty solid all the time,” Shepherd, who sported a 1.385 OPS this past season, said. “My glove has its days, but I can be a pretty good hitter.”
“[Potts] implied to me that she might be out on the field as a freshman, which I think is just outstanding,” Murphy said.
Shepherd’s time at Fairmont Senior coincided with a spike in success for the program. It’s that process that she remembers most fondly.
“Definitely going from winning like, eight games, to always winning at least 14 of them was awesome,” Shepherd said. “Being able to win the Big 10 Tournament this year was a very rewarding experience. Growing up and being a role model to all these girls has really made me realize how important it is to see who’s watching you at all times.”
With a new standard set for Fairmont Senior softball, established by players like Shepherd, the future Tiger sees a bright future for the program to which she now says goodbye.
“I hope it continues to grow,” Shepherd said. “Because from my freshman year to my senior year it has grown a whole lot and I hope these girls can succeed and follow their dreams.”
“She was definitely one of the girls that carried the load,” Murphy said. “We wouldn’t have been where we were without them. I think between her and Elizabeth [Murphy], they were responsible for about 40% of our output. Big shoes to fill next year, I mean huge shoes to fill.”
Shepherd is planning to major in nursing at Salem University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.