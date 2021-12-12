FAIRMONT — The Frank Hines Memorial Basketball Mixer wrapped up Saturday, as the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (4-0) enjoyed big days from their top-billed players in a wire-to-wire 62-80 victory over the Spring Mills Cardinals (0-3).
The Polar Bears got 26 points from Marley Washenitz, 21 from Meredith Maier, and 14 from Emily Starn in the victory. After playing Friday night against Martinsburg, Polar Bears head coach Corey Hines was leery going into the tail end of a back-to-back.
“Certain things I liked,” Hines said. “I didn’t like some of our man-to-man defense at times. I felt we were a little quiet. But, usually playing a back-to-back situation, with Martinsburg last night, that can happen. And it’s December — my coaches had to remind me, I was saying it’ll be tough to have to play three days in a row. And they were like ‘Coach, we’re going to be fine, it’s December.’”
“A lot of it is that we want to get in better shape. We want to put ourselves in a position where if we do have to play three games in a row we want to be ready. Hopefully we continue working hard in practice and by the time we get into February, going into March, we should be right on point.”
The Polar Bears applied plenty of pressure to the Cardinals right from the jump. Six of Fairmont Senior’s first eight points came off turnovers, and the trend continued throughout the night.
With the abundance of turnovers came the opportunity for plenty of transition plays, and the Polar Bears delivered, true to one of Hines’ favorite sayings.
“’Play good D, layups are the key,’” Hines said. “Creates transition opportunities. Even when they did score, we were able to get the ball out quick, get it up the floor. I always felt that the team that creates the most layup opportunities is usually going to win the game. I thought we did that. Heck, we scored 80 points.”
Spring Mills was paced in points by Kilah Dandridge, who had 20. Dandridge was a threat to score in close or from long range, and was someone the Polar Bears game-planned for.
“She has some excellent moves to the basket, she played hard,” Hines said. “We knew she was a very good player. But we had to keep to not letting one player beat us. Even if she scores, if she’s having a great game, that means we’ve got to eliminate everyone else, eliminate their opportunities. I think we did an excellent job of that.”
In addition to Washenitz’ 26, Maier’s 21 and Starn’s 14, Reagan Blasher scored eight for the Polar Bears, Haley Harris had five, and both Laynie Beresford and Claira Hager had three.
The Frank Hines Memorial Basketball Mixer is named after coach Corey Hines’ uncle, for his work in the community.
