FAIRMONT — After committing to the West Virginia Mountaineers in August of 2020, Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz is a ‘free agent’ once again.
Taking to Twitter on Monday to make her announcement, Washenitz wrote that “Unfortunately due to COVID and 5th year athletes coming back i no longer have the opportunity to be a Mountaineer. i’ve decided to reopen my recruiting process. ALL contacts should be filtered through me or (Washenitz’ AAU Coach Scott Johnson) I looked forward to finding a new home!”
Multiple teams wasted little time in reaching out to Washenitz in the immediate aftermath of the announcement. Amid a flood of reactions from across the state, Washenitz announced she had received offers from Pittsburgh University and Youngstown State University.
A top-ranked player in West Virginia, Washenitz is sure to draw even more attention in the days to come.
Washenitz, a senior, is the reigning Mary Ostrowski Award Winner and the reigning Gatorade West Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She has led the Polar Bears to a 12-0 record this year after making it to the state championship game last season. The Bears rank No. 1 in Class-AAA and feature another D-I talent in Meredith Maier, who signed with Marshall University in the offseason.
Washenitz previously won a championship her freshman year and posted averages of 20.1 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, seven steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a junior.
