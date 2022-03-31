FAIRMONT — The acrobatics and tumbling scene is quickly growing among the college ranks, and Fairmont State grabbed a home-grown talent on Wednesday for their burgeoning acrobatics program.
Fairmont Senior’s Alexa Wilson signed with the Falcons, a school that kept the Polar Bear cheerleader in an area of familiarity.
“My father went to Fairmont,” Wilson said. “It’s home away from home, I don’t have to leave, I get to watch my brother grow up. And I get to see all my friends and my memories. I’m excited for the journey.”
A cheerleader by trade, Wilson admitted she is “very new” to acro and tumbling, but the area where she is expecting to take part — stunting — carries over quite a bit from cheer.
“I love stunting, it’s one of my favorite things to do,” Wilson said. “I can side, main, and back, so I’m very excited to show everybody my abilities and hopefully do that in my freshman year.”
“She really shines in stunting,” Fairmont Senior cheerleading coach Nathy Janes said. “And acro is separated out. You don’t have to be a tumbler, you can excel in one thing and still make a name for yourself, and that’s right up her alley.”
Wilson is considering physical therapy as her major at Fairmont State, where she will be coached by Danielle Cutri. The soon-to-be Falcon is excited to work with her new team.
“I’ve met Danielle [Cutri], the coach, and she seems phenomenal,” Wilson said. “She seems like such a good person all-around, and my personality and her personality is definitely going to mix well.”
Wilson heads to Fairmont State with a history of success behind her. A part of a state championship cheer team and a state runner-up squad with the Polar Bears, Wilson has plenty of experience to bring to the Falcons.
“I have been cheering since I was nine years old,” Wilson said. “And I’m 18, so a long time. If it wasn’t for Mrs. Janes and Desiree [Hardway], I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
“I think it’s a great fit for her,” Janes said. “I’ve coached her since she was in elementary school at my gym, and then all four years of high school. I’ve known her for a very long time and I think it’s a great fit for her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.