FAIRMONT — Fairmont State and Charleston needed four — yes, four — overtime periods Thursday to decide a winner in their matchup. In the end, Charleston’s Davis Black connected with Niko Kausky on a two-point conversion in the fourth overtime to lift the Golden Eagles to a 40-38 victory at Duvall-Rosier Field.
With Charleston leading 21-0 with 3:39 remining in the second quarter, Fairmont State would go on to score 28 of the next 35 points to force overtime.
With UC still clinging to a seven-point lead, Fairmont State’s Connor Neal hooked up with Donte Cloude for a 16-yard TD pass with 1:13 remaining in the fourth.
In overtime, both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime and matched field goals in the second overtime to force the sudden death 2-point conversion portion of the overtime period.
Statistically, Fairmont State outgained Charleston 522-446. Both teams had over 200 yards rushing on the evening.
Connor Neal had a big night for the Falcons at quarterback, completing 19-of-38 passes for 297 yards and three TDs. His top target was Joshawn Lewis with five catches for 83 yards.
Fairmont State had two 100-yard rushers on the evening. Myles Miree carried the ball 13 times for 105 yards, while LeJay Hatcher ran the ball 11 times for 105 yards and a TD.
Brocton Blair led the Falcons’ defense with 21 tackles and a sack. Eltayeb Bushra added 17 stops.
Friday Night Roundup:
Fairmont Senior 61, Preston 33
The Polar Bears led 34-0 after the first quarter. The Bears move to 3-0 on the season, and next face Bridgeport in a Thursday game, at home on September 15.
East Fairmont 14, Hedgesville 28
East’s Dom Fantasia ran for 131 yards and one touchdown, and the Bees’ Ian Crookshanks threw for 151 yards and a score.
East falls to 1-2 on the season, and next plays Braxton County at home on September 16.
