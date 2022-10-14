FAIRMONT — Coming off their third straight win, a come-from-behind overtime victory against Philip Barbour, the East Fairmont Bees spoke about taking things one week at a time and keeping the focus on their next opponent — the Liberty Mountaineers.
Returning to East-West Stadium on Friday night, the Mountaineers certainly had East Fairmont’s full attention.
The Bees (5-2) tore up the run game against Liberty (4-3), while limiting the Mountaineers’ own offense in a 48-7 East Fairmont victory.
East never punted in Friday’s game, coming out firing to take a 20-0 first quarter lead and 34-0 halftime lead.
“I thought our guys did a nice job coming out and putting a hat on a hat,” East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. “We didn’t have as many mental errors as we did last week, so a pretty good night up front.”
“Defensively we came out and matched them, that was big for us, being able to control the run.”
The Bees’ Dom Fantasia powered East’s offense against the Mountaineers, finishing with 151 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on a day where six different Bees found the end zone.
East Fairmont’s prodigious display on the ground came with having some fill-ins along the offensive line this week, including a freshman at center.
Fantasia was quick to give credit to his offensive line — who were just as quick to give it back.
“It all came from the guys up front,” Fantasia said after the game. “Our linemen really contributed. We had a freshman stepping up to play center — “Sweet Tea” [Tristan Ramsey], we had Caleb Crookshanks and “Hambone” [Evan Helm] really helping me out. Big Lou and Gage Dean, everybody gave support. It was a really good team effort and it really helped a lot.”
“[Fantasia] said that the linemen did their job, but without a good running back you can’t run the ball,” Helm, who also finished with three tackles for loss and sack on defense, said. “We were blocking, and if we keep working hard the run game will get even better.”
East Fairmont had 195 rushing yards as a team, as Alex Culp, Nick O’Dell and Ian Crookshanks also recorded rushing touchdowns along with Fantasia.
An effective run game lead to 19 first downs as a team for East Fairmont on Friday, a recipe for success against a Mountaineers defense that had allowed an average of just 19 points per game leading up to Friday.
“If we can control the ball, obviously what we want to do is keep the ball, get first downs and grind it out,” Eakle said. “Us being able to control the ball ourselves, it keeps our defense off the field, I was pleased with that.”
Alongside the run, quarterback Ian Crookshanks had a surgical day, completing six of seven pass attempts for 78 yards and a touchdown, while getting in on the rushing attack with a four-yard second-quarter touchdown run that put East up 34-0 going into halftime.
East enjoyed a fast start Friday — forced a three-and-out on Liberty’s opening drive, and sped down the field for a four-play, 49-yard drive that ended in a four-yard Alex Culp touchdown dive to open scoring.
Crookshanks connected for a touchdown with Hoyt Michael later in the first quarter on a fourth-and-seven play from the Mountaineers’ 20. A quick pass along the sideline to Michael turned into six after the junior receiver slipped through a tackle to run past the pylon.
Just the second play into Liberty’s ensuing drive, Culp jumped a short out-breaking route to make a leaping interception, and had nothing but green grass ahead of him to return a pick-six 23 yards and put East ahead 20-0 after a quarter.
Liberty ended with a reasonable 40 penalty yards levied against them, but all came in inopportune times, including two block in the back calls that negated big plays by the Mountaineers. One such penalty brought back a third-and-long conversion at the end of the first quarter, a mistake that set up a Nick O’Dell rushing touchdown to open the second quarter of play.
O’Dell took over for a drive to start quarter two and made the most of his opportunity, rushing for an 18-yard touchdown, and finishing with 27 rushing yards on three carries.
East Fairmont excelled on third and fourth downs on both sides of the ball — holding Liberty to 1-9 on third down attempts and 1-6 on fourth down attempts, while converting 50% of their own third downs, as well as their only fourth down attempt.
“That’s huge. On third down we want to make sure we get our guys off the field, and we did well at that,” Eakle said. “Getting off the field, not giving guys second chances — and this type of offense, if they get fourth and short, that’s their kind of downs, they’re used to going for it. That was a good job by our defense.”
The Bees led 34-0 at half, but Liberty surprised them with an onside kick to start the second half, recovering to get a jolt of life coming out of the locker rooms. The drive ended in a turnover on downs though. Fantasia ripped off a 33-yard run on East’s first play back on the field, and totaled 58 yards in the drive, capped by a Fantasia four-yard touchdown run.
East led 41-0 after three quarters, with both teams emptying the sidelines for the fourth. Liberty’s Jensen Dodd nabbed a 24-yard touchdown reception to put Liberty on the board, 41-7, but East’s Chase Hudson responded with a 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown on a pass from freshman Anthony Corwin late in the game to make it 48-7 Bees.
Hudson’s touchdown catch was his lone reception, while Hoyt Michael ended with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. Alex Culp recorded one catch for 16 yards, and Avery Brown had a 18-yard catch.
For Liberty, quarterback Jace Bartley finished with 35 rushing yards, 96 passing yards and a passing touchdown. Jensen Dodd finished with two catches for 34 yards and a score, and Brock Benedum ran for 25 yards on six carries while reeling in five passes for 57 yards.
Any worries about the Bees lacking energy after what could’ve been a draining overtime away game were quelled by Friday. In fact, the opposite seemed to be true for the Bees.
“We had a lot of energy from last week,” Fantasia said. “And now we’re 5-2 and we’re going to keep rolling with that energy.”
“Going into this game we knew it was a playoff game, and after last week we had confidence we could win this game,” Helm said. “We came in, we did our job, that’s about it.”
Matching their win total from last season with three regular season games to play, the message stays the same for East Fairmont — “one game at a time.”
“There’s going to be talk, we’re going to acknowledge that and celebrate tonight,” Eakle said. “But then we’ve got to work, we’ve got a long road trip out to the Eastern Panhandle next week and we’ve just got to take these one at a time.”
