FAIRMONT — The rubber match between the North Marion Huskies and Weir Red Riders arrived with much anticipation after the two teams split their regular season matchups, each taking one apiece.
With a best-of-three and a sectional championship on the line, Weir defeated the Huskies 54-45 behind 24 points from G. Cross.
The North Marion Huskies made their move in the third quarter of Friday’s sectional finals against the Weir Red Riders, outscoring their opponents 16-8 in the period. But after falling behind 28-18 after the first half, the run was not enough to take the lead, and not enough to hold off a renewed Red Rider attack in the fourth quarter.
Two physical, tough teams matched up Friday, with both Weir and North Marion embracing a hard-nosed play style against one another. Both teams took some time to work out the kinks early Friday, and a stream of missed shots fed into the hectic, up-and-down nature of the contest.
Caden Morris scored all seven of North’s points in the first quarter. Damarr Turner scored seven points of his own in the first for Weir, and Cross was the difference maker early, a pair of 3-pointers highlighting his eight points in the first. Weir led 15-7 after the first.
In the final moments of the second quarter, Weir lofted up an errant shot that found nothing but backboard with two seconds left on the clock. In that short time, the ball made its way right into the leaping hands of Charles Prentice, who caught it and shot it all in one motion, and found the bottom of the net to give the Red Riders a double-digit lead at halftime.
Cross put through another 3-pointer in the quarter, accounting for all three of Weir’s longballs in the half. North Marion struggled from distance in the first half, shooting 2/9 in the first half.
Seven second chance points and seven fast break points also helped Weir extend a lead.
Harley Sickles took over for the Huskies in the third quarter, scoring 10 points and pulling North within two points, 34-36, going into the fourth.
The offense still wasn’t where it needed to be for North to pull off the comeback in the fourth. Preston Williams scored all of the Huskies’ points in the final quarter of play, scoring 11 of his 16 in the fourth.
Weir, though, cut the Huskies off at the knees from the free throw line. Cross and Turner each went 4-4 from the stripe to help the Red Riders outscore North 18-11 in the pivotal final period.
Williams led the Huskies with 16 points, followed by Sickles with 14, Caden Morris with nine and Landon Frey with six.
North Marion (12-10) will play Hampshire (14-8) in the regional round, while Weir (15-9) will face Keyser (16-8).
