FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior defeated East Fairmont 57-43 Monday night as the two county rivals played a largely competitive game that stood 25-21 Polar Bears after the first half ended.
In years past that would've been the last the two squads saw of each other this season, but this year the game instead is the openingof a two-part stand between the two schools.
The Polar Bears and Bees play again Feb. 12 in a game that Fairmont Senior will host after playing Monday's contest in 'The Hive' at East Fairmont.
The Bears led 16-9 after the first quarter on Monday, the only quarter in which starting guard Zycheus Dobbs played. Eric Smith scored eight points in the quarter to help Fairmont Senior jump out in front. Smith ended with a game-high 17 points.
In the second, East cut into the deficit, with Josh Moore splashing in two 3's in the quarter. Just as crucially, the Bees held the Bears to just nine points in the quarter, and went in to halftime just four points ahead. Moore's two 3-pointers represented half the total amount East made on Monday and the senior finished with 10 points.
Things started to get away from East coming out of the locker rooms. The Bees couldn't muster a single field goal, only making four free throws in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Bears' adjustments looked like they were working on the offensive side as well, as Fairmont Senior made 10 field goals, scoring with ease. Andre Grant had eight of his 12 points in the frame and Joseph Uram had six of his nine total.
East struggled from the line on Monday, going 9-20 from the stripe. Fairmont Senior went 10-15.
Evan Parr poured in 10 points in the fourth to try and will his Bees back in to the game, but East had dug themselves into too deep a hole after the third. Parr finished with a team-high 16.
For the rest of the Polar Bears, Desean Goode had 13 while going 5-6 from behind the line. Zycheus Dobbs, Dom Viani, and Phaxroah Fields each had two, and Latique Williams had one.
As for the Bees, Jackson Crouso had seven, Carter Saunders had six, and Maddox Boyers had four.
With the victory, Fairmont Senior stays undefeated at 10-0 while East Fairmont drops to 5-4.
