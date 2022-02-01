FAIRMONT — North Marion had a dominant day of balanced scoring against the Elkins Tigers on Monday, defending their home court in a 81-37 blowout that saw five North players score in double digits.
While Elkins' Anna Belan finished with the game-high at 18, the well-rounded Husky attack came through for North as they jumped out to a 19-4 first quarter lead behind nine points from Katlyn Carson. The senior finished the game with 13.
Adryan Stemple topped that in the second quarter, scoring all 12 of her points in the frame. The Huskies put up 29 in the second to lead 48-21 at half.
Olivia Toland and Savannah Walls shared the team-high in the win, each putting up 15. Toland made three 3's and three 2's to account for her total, while Walls made six 2-point field goals and three free throws to get to 15.
North went 16-24 from the line as a team. Carson led the way from the stripe, going 5-6 herself.
Emma Freels was the last piece of North's double-digit quintuplets, finishing the game with 12.
While five players reached the 10+ plateau, the Huskies were balanced in another way too— 11 players scored against Elkins. Kennedy Beaty had three, Cierra Parker matched that figure, and Brooke Markley, Sidney Megna, Kathryn Carson and Aubrey Hamilton each had a pair of points.
North improves to 14-1 with the win, and will have a quick turnaround until their next game. The Huskies will be tasked with defending their home court once more on Tuesday against Lewis County.
