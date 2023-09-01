RACHEL — The North Marion Huskies (2-0) entered Friday night’s matchup against the Preston Knights (0-2) looking to continue their early season momentum at Roy Michael Field, the site of their first three scheduled games.
On the heels of their bye week, the Huskies’ offense found success early and often to go along with a stingy defense en route to a 41-0 shutout of the Knights.
While the score speaks for itself, it was the way North Marion got there — getting touchdowns from five different players — and how quickly they got there — scoring all but one of those touchdowns in the first half — that makes their performance all the more impressive.
The balanced attack in the first half will help carry momentum into the bye week before hosting Brooke for Coach Daran Hays’ team.
“You build confidence in your second and third guys and it allows them to build confidence as a group. When (Landon) Frey draws double coverage, it allows Higgy (Dylan Higgins) and (Landon) Cowger to step up. That’s two weeks in a row Cowger has stepped up with a big play,” Hays said.
All told, the Huskies excelled at all three phases of the game, combining defensive stops with great starting field position thanks in large part to the punt returns of senior Dylan Higgins, setting up Hays’ and offensive coordinator Mark Yoho’s offense for success.
“When our defense forces the opponents to protect their punter — and we go after every punt — it prevents them from getting downfield and covering punts and that gives Dylan a broken field,” said Hays, whose teams starts 2-0 for the second straight year.
Despite stalling in their first drive, which started at the Preston 10-yard line after a Knights three-and-out followed by a punt return by Higgins deep into Knights’ territory, senior quarterback Casey Minor was able to settle in and take advantage of their consistently good starting field position.
On the Huskies’ second drive of the game, Minor completed consecutive first-down passes to junior Brock Martin and senior standout Landon Frey, respectively, before handing the ball to senior tailback Aaron Hoffman who would put the Huskies on the board first 6-0 after an 18-yard run and a failed extra point attempt.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Huskies’ opportunistic special teams play once again rose to the occasion, recovering a fumble that would put North Marion inside Preston territory for their third straight drive.
This time, Minor would waste no time, finding Martin over the middle for a quick-strike touchdown pass on the first play of the drive. Brady Anderson rebounded from his early miss to knock in the extra point to put the Huskies ahead 13-0 in the first quarter.
With an early lead in hand, North Marion’s stingy defense was again on display, holding the Knights to their third straight three-and-out. This time, however, the Knights’ special teams coverage was able to contain the Huskies and Higgins, confining them to their worst starting field position of the game at their own 13 yard line.
Junior tailback Trevor Mullet all but erased the poor field position, ripping off gains of 31 yards and 13 yards each to quickly get the Huskies past midfield. One play later, Minor found his favorite target in Frey for a 40-yard touchdown strike. An Anderson PAT would extend the Huskies lead to 20-0.
Preston would put together its best drive of the first half, thanks to a 15-yard penalty for a horse-collar tackle that would put the Knights inside Husky territory for the first time of the game in the second quarter. North Marion’s defense ultimately held strong, putting the ball back in the hands of its offense.
Minor displayed his versatility on the subsequent drive, reeling off a 35-yard run before finding Cowger from 8 yards out to increase the Husky lead to 27, following another successful Anderson point-after.
North Marion would close out the first half with another three-and-out defensive stop and Hoffman found the endzone for the second time in the half, punching it in from 8 yards out and putting North Marion on top 34-0 before heading into halftime.
“I was really disappointed with our defensive effort last week, but tonight we did a really good job stopping the run. We held them well under 50 yards rushing for the game. Any time you do that, you feel really good about where you’re at,” Hays said.
With the game comfortably in hand, the Huskies’ offense would pick up where they left off at the outset of the third quarter. After three straight runs, one of which put Hoffman over the century mark for the night, Mullet became the fifth different Husky to find the endzone after scoring on a counterplay from 4 yards out.
Ahead 41-0 midway through the third quarter, Hays opted to rest some of his veteran starters, giving his younger guys a chance to get some work in ahead of their long weekend. Minor and Hoffman were spelled by Quinton Harbert and Elijah Armour, respectively, while Mullet and Cowger stayed in to increase their reps.
With a running clock throughout the fourth quarter thanks to a WVSSAC rule for deficits over 35 points, the Huskies ended the night with a 41-0 shutout of the Knights.
North Marion will next be in action on September 15 at home against Brooke.
NORTH MARION 41 PRESTON 0 NM;PRE First Downs;18 Rushing Yards;247;50 Passing Yards;155;58 Total Yards;402;108 Passing;10-16-0;9-18-0 Fumbles;4;5 Fumbles Lost;1;1 Penalties;4-30;1-5 Individual Statistics Rushing: NM: Aaron Hoffman 8-119 2 TD, Trevor Mullett 7-66 1 TD, Casey Minor 4-51, Cole Morris 4-31, Elijah Armour 3-10, Isaiah Carpenter 2-1, Blake Edgell 1-(-1), Quinton Harbert 3-(-5), TEAM 3-(-25) Totals: 35-247. PRE: Ethan Likens 7-27, Cole Turner 7-26, Roamie Rogers 2-16, Sheldon Miller 10-4, TEAM 3-(-23), Totals 29-50. Passing: NM: Casey Minor 10-15-0 148 yards 3 TD, Cole Morris 0-1-0. PRE: Cole Turner 9-18-0 58 yards. Receiving: NM: Brock Martin 3-63 1 TD, Landon Frey 2-54 1 TD, Landon Cowger 3-19 1 TD, Aaron Hoffman 2-10, Dylan Higgins 1-9. PRE: Riley Land 4-24, Ethan Likens 1-22, Dillon Taylor 1-4, Cody Smith 1-9, Seldyn Greaser 1-1, Sheldon Miller 1-(-2). NM;;20;14;7;0;;41 PRE;;0;0;0;0;;0 Scoring Plays First Quarter NM – Aaron Hoffman 17-yard run (kick blocked) NM – Brock Martin 37-yard pass from Casey Minor (Brady Anderson kick) NM – Landon Frey 43-yard pass from Minor (Anderson kick) Second Quarter NM – Landon Cowger 7-yard pass from Minor (Anderson kick) NM – Hoffman 8-yard run (Anderson kick) Third Quarter NM – Trevor Mullett 4-yard run (Anderson kick)
