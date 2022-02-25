RACHEL — In their first sectional game against Weir, North Marion struggled from 3, to the point where head coach Mike Parrish ordered his team to stay away from the long-balls at halftime.
It seems the order did not carry over to Friday’s sectional championship game against Wheeling Central Catholic. And the Huskies were better for it.
North tossed in six 3’s in the first quarter to set the tone for a dominant 82-45 victory over the Maroon Knights.
After making a pair of triples against Weir, the Huskies came out on fire, and put in 11 as a team Friday.
“It was definitely just our practice the next day,” North’s Olivia Toland said. “We were concentrating on our 3’s. Parrish has never told us to never take 3’s, so he was just saying ‘If you’re going to take them, just make them.’ So that’s what we worked on.”
Toland made two 3’s to help her along to 19 points against Central, a game-high. The junior added four rebounds, six assists and six steals in the win. Katlyn Carson followed up a 22-point, 19-rebound, eight-block game against Weir with 13 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and three blocks against the Knights. Emma Freels scored 15, Addie Elliott totaled 14, and Kennedy Beaty scored 11 as five Huskies reached double-digits.
North jumped out to a 30-12 lead after the first quarter, as the Huskies shot 6-10 from 3, and 10-17 overall.
“We were flying around there early and hitting shots,” Parrish said. “It was good to see some perimeter shots fall early after we shot bad there in the first half of our last game.”
North held their opponent to 3-10 shooting themselves, as Carson nearly single-handedly shut down the Knights in the game’s first three minutes, recording all three of her blocks and one of her steals in that time.
“[Carson]’s strung together five or six good games,” Parrish said. “And we need to continue to get that from her for the rest of the ride here.”
“Katlyn always has a lot of blocks,” Toland said. “Katlyn is just an all-around great defensive player, she’s just a really good all-around player. We’re lucky to have her.”
Toland and Carson finished back-to-back and-one’s to open up quarter two, but North won the second quarter by a thinner margin, 22-18, as Central made their first five shots in the second. Abbey Jones had nine of her 13 points in the quarter.
North led 52-30 at halftime, and had put up 75 points by the end of just three quarters. The Huskies kept a torrid pace through all that time, getting up the court and converting quickly. There wasn’t much need for half-court offense on Friday, as North instead took plenty of quick shots, usually after only a few passes.
“That’s our plan,” Parrish said. “Push it down the floor, get a good open shot, play fast. We like to get up and down the floor, wear teams down. When you got depth you got to lose it.”
Wheeling Central Catholic adopted the opposite stance — especially early — often turning down fast break opportunities to bring the ball out and slow the pace. North’s defense was ready for the challenge, compiling 20 steals as the Knights turned it over 26 times.
Rounding things out for North, Savannah Walls totaled five points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Adryan Stemple had three points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Sidney Megna had two points and three rebounds.
For Central, Valerie Downing led the team with 15. Jones had 13, Lilly Vogrin had 11, Keiera Wilkinson had four and Sydney Doyle had two.
After the game, the celebration was on. The Huskies’ students section tried to swarm the court, but were repelled back to the stands momentarily. After the team had taken a picture with the sectional plaque, the second swarm attempt was successful. Players and coaches cut down pieces of the net, and the Huskies now prepare for the loser of the Hampshire-Keyser game to start regionals Tuesday.
“It felt really good, this is my third sectional championship with this team,” Toland said. “We just hustled and played together like we always do. We brought the energy tonight. We already beat Wheeling Central twice but we didn’t think about it like that, it’s just another game, and we’re on to the next one.”
“Just keep going, one game at a time,” Parrish said. “We got the ladder out there. One step at a time, one more step accomplished, and get ready for Tuesday.”
