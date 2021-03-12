FAIRMONT — Another game. Another blowout. Another theoretical practice session.
Friday night was a simply a casual day of work for the Fairmont Senior High girls' basketball program.
The Class AAA No. 1-ranked Polar Bears forced 31 turnovers and had five players score in double figures on Friday as they rolled visiting Elkins 80-31 for their third consecutive win by 30-plus points and nearly a second straight 50-point pasting after defeating Weir 81-31 their last time out.
"The very next game is always our next goal," said Emily Starn, a Fairmont Senior junior guard. "Every game (like this) is a practice and we're trying to work for the games we know are going to be competitive."
"In games like this, it's about going in and being smart, making the right play and being disciplined, especially on defense," said FSHS junior forward Laynie Beresford. "And if we give our bench an opportunity to get in and get minutes and experience against varsity teams, I feel like it's a good time (for us) to play together as a team."
The victory for the Polar Bears (5-0) was yet another win that was powered by maniacal defensive pressure and relentless transition attacks all game long as FSHS led 20-0 after the first quarter, 46-13 at halftime, and 67-21 after the third period.
Junior star Marley Washenitz again headlined the Fairmont Senior victory with another ludicrous stat line, as she bypassed a run-of-the-mill double-double, achieved a triple-double, and broached the idea of the ever-rare quadruple-double. For the game, she finished with a team-high 16 points, 11 steals and 10 assists, while also grabbing seven rebounds.
Washenitz exited the game with a few minutes to play just a hair short of the outrageous quadruple-double. She nearly had her standard double-double line by halftime with eight points and nine steals, and early in the fourth, she crossed the triple-double benchmark with her 10th assist.
Alongside Washenitz, Starn, Beresford, Reagan Blasher and Bekah Jenkins each had double figure scoring nights for the Polar Bears, while all-state forward Meredith Maier stockpiled a monster all-around game of 17 rebounds, six points and seven assists.
Blasher came off the bench to finish just behind Washenitz for the team lead in scoring with 15 points on 7-of-16 shooting, to go with three rebounds and three steals. Beresford went for 13 points, and she also grabbed seven rebounds, five of which were offensive, and plucked three steals. Jenkins added another 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting before fouling out, and Starn mustered 10 points with four rebounds and five steals.
Anna Belan scored a team-high 13 points for Elkins to go with three steals, while Autumn Lane scored six points and recorded four rebounds.
"I feel like we got the chance to get up and down the floor more," said Beresford.
"Because we've played together so long, we know how we work together," said Starn.
It was the second straight game Fairmont Senior put five players in double figure scoring, after the entire starting five of Washenitz, Starn, Beresford, Jenkins and Maier achieved the feat versus Weir.
The barrage of buckets poured in from the outset, as the Polar Bears ticked off 14 points in the game's first five minutes. Plenty of that scoring oomph came in transition following live-ball turnovers by the Tigers, but Fairmont Senior also made good on a couple of spicy half-court set-ups. Washenitz was dynamite all game shoveling drop-off passes to teammates through teensy cracks for layups, and Maier and Jenkins also fed one another with quality dishes for layups in the opening period.
The Fairmont Senior defense, meanwhile, badgered Elkins into 13 turnovers and 0-for-9 shooting in the opening frame for the first quarter shutout. For the first half as a whole, the Polar Bears conceded just two made field goals to the Tigers while forcing 19 turnovers.
Fairmont Senior (5-0) will now prepare for a titanic showdown on Monday when it hosts Wheeling Park (4-0) in a battle between the No. 1 team in Class AAA and the No. 1 team in Class AAAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.