FAIRMONT — Finally, after nearly a full year since the last high school basketball game was played in West Virginia, players and teams return to the court Wednesday, as the girls' basketball season tipped off. In what is already a weird season, and one that will conclude May 1st with championship Saturday in Charleston, here are five storylines to watch this season in Marion County girls' hoops.
1) Four-class realignment and the Class AAA title pursuit
As if navigating the COVID-19 alterations to this season weren't enough — remember, jump balls are a super spreader — this year is also the first of the WVSSAC's two-year trial period under the new four-classifications system. For each of Marion County's three teams, East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion, that means they're now in Class AAA, which is basically just last year's Class AA minus a few of the smaller schools — Frankfort, Chapmanville, etc. — plus a few private schools — Wheeling Central and Huntington St. Joe's.
There are, however, big changes for East, West and North, when it comes to the revised sectional and regional alignments, which will put the Huskies into a separate region than the Bees and Polar Bears and will also rob the county of the 1,134th consecutive North-West sectional title showdown.
Under the new alignment, North Marion will now be in Class AAA Region I, Section 1 with Wheeling Central, Oak Glen and Weir, while Region I, Section 2 will include Berkeley Springs, Hampshire and Keyser. Projecting forward, that's basically code for North Marion and Wheeling Central as the annual Class AAA state tournament representatives from Region I.
East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, will now pony up with the bulk of the Big 10 Conference in Class AAA Region II. Both the Bees and the Polar Bears will be in Section 1, along with Grafton and Philip Barbour, and Section 2 will include Lincoln, Lewis County, Robert C. Byrd, Elkins and Liberty Harrison. Going forward, Fairmont Senior should be sitting pretty to annually host a regional co-final game at the FSHS armory, and Lincoln is the favorite to do so out of the opposite section. The biggest boost, though, may be for the Bees, who now will only have to get through Grafton and Philip Barbour to reach the regional co-final, as opposed to either Fairmont Senior or North Marion under the previous alignment.
Looking beyond to the rest of the state and possible state title contenders, Fairmont Senior and North Marion again project to be at the forefront in Class AAA this season just as they so often were in Class AA. The Polar Bears and Huskies enter the season ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Class AAA, respectively. The two county teams' biggest thought-to-be challenger in Class AAA under the new four-class system was Huntington St. Joe's, the state's premier annual power of the past decade-plus regardless of class, but the Irish are dealing with a mass exodus this season after many of their returning top players transferred out of the program.
2) Fairmont Senior gets a new 'Maier' of Loop Park
With nearly its entire rotation set to return from last year's 19-win squad as well as an ironclad set-in-stone culture under coach Corey Hines, Fairmont Senior was already expected to be one of the best, if not the best, teams in Class AAA entering this season.
Then, much to the rest of the state's chagrin, the rich got even richer.
The Polar Bears brought in reigning all-state third team Grafton transfer Meredith Maier over the summer to reinforce what was already a top-tier five-member holdover group of Marley Washenitz (more on her later), Bekah Jenkins, Emily Starn, Laynie Beresford and Reagan Blasher. Maier, a junior, figures to immediately vault into FSHS's starting lineup as a do-it-all forward who will inject the Polar Bears with additional firepower on both ends.
"Defense-wise, I think I bring aggressiveness and fit in a lot better here. (And) scoring-wise, I think I'm an asset because I'm taller and bigger, so I can give us more options out of the paint," Maier said when assessing what she can bring to the Polar Bears.
Maier should slot seamlessly into Fairmont Senior's core ideology of punishing defense and go-go transition attacks, but her biggest contribution to the Polar Bears may wind up being the additional elements she breathes into the Polar Bears' half-court offense. She'll likely start games as FSHS's nominal 5, where she'll be a walking mismatch as a player with inside-outside scoring chops and the ability to create both on and off the ball. The Polar Bears can let her orchestrate down low or from the elbow, and she'll also be lethal spacing to the 3-point line as a spot-up shooter or pick-and-popper to open up the paint and makes things easier for everyone else. Maier simply being able to cleanly catch and finish more of Washenitz's thread-the-needle dimes will be worth a couple more buckets per game on its own.
For as good as Maier was at Grafton — and she was impressive — it may be more fun watching her navigate how to maximize her value on a more loaded Polar Bears' squad. Sure, it can be cool to watch a player of Maier's caliber try to drag a team to new heights, but I'd argue it's even more fascinating to see such a talented player be on a more well-rounded team and attempt to fill a number of smaller gaps that turns their team into a goliath.
3) North Marion's new top dog
It's quite possible North Marion had the rug pulled out from what may have been the program's fifth ever state championship under long-time coach Mike Parrish last spring; the Huskies were 25-1 after just surviving No. 8 seed Bridgeport in the first round of the Class AA state tournament and were one semifinal victory over Lincoln and two days away from championship Saturday when COVID-19 brought down the hammer on U.S. society.
Alas, since then the Huskies have said goodbye to one of the program's all-timers in 2020 graduate Taylor Buonamici, who finished her NMHS career as the school's fourth all-time leading scorer and a three-time all-state selection. Not to fret, even without Buonamici, North Marion will press — both 2-2-1 and diamond style — its way into the Class AAA title conversation; the Huskies enter the year ranked No. 2 in Class AAA in the preseason AP poll, behind only Fairmont Senior. (Full disclosure, I voted Fairmont Senior No. 1 and North Marion No. 2 in Class AAA). Still, a team doesn't simply lose a player like Buonamici — along with another starter in Kiley Brown — and go on without a hiccup like nothing is missing. North will have to re-tool a tad, including filling the void left by Buonamici's departure as the team's "alpha."
That "alpha" designation, or go-to best player — whatever term you want to put to it — will come down to the team's returning starting trio of senior guard Karlie Denham, junior center Katlyn Carson, and sophomore wing Olivia Toland. Denham and Carson were all-state picks a year ago, with Denham earning second team and Carson third team, and Toland just missed one of the final third team spots. All three, of course, will share the burden of masking over the lost production and winning DNA of Buonamici, and it may be a foolish, non-worthwhile exercise to explore just how much each will have to do with that. But over the course of the season, it's reasonable to assume one will emerge as the primary crunch-time option, or one will sort of take hold of the team as the perceived spiritual leader.
Denham, as a senior and a reigning all-state second teamer, is the most traditional succession candidate. Denham will be a dynamo lead ball handler for the Huskies — a speeding bullet in transition who'll also fire to the rim or launch from deep when things slow to a half-court style — and from a personality standpoint, she personifies what high school sports ideally should be — a fun, bubbly experience alongside teammates that still revolves around win-or-lose competition. Toland, though still a youngster, may actually stand to gain the most, in terms of role, shots, etc., from Buonamici's departure, and she'll be ready for it. She's a worker and absolutely fearless; she launched 3s with impunity as a freshman in crunch time of that do-or-die first round tournament game versus Bridgeport.
Denham and Toland — along with presumed new starting guard Kennedy Beatty — will likely sop up the majority of Buonamici's volume as a ball handler and scorer and see their statistics increase, but when all is said and done, Carson may have the most rock-solid case as North's most important player night to night. She'll put up points on drop-off passes and putbacks, and she's already showed she can manufacture her own scoring opportunities with low block post-ups or high-post faceups, but it's what Carson does as a rim protector and all-around defensive mainstay that makes her truly special to the Huskies. Also, it's incredible how composed Carson is in games in terms of her emotions; there were so many times last year, she'd get popped in the face while rebounding and then keep on playing like nothing happened, impervious to any outside forces.
4) East Fairmont's quest for what's next
When the preseason AP polls were released Sunday night, Marion County's usual suspects of Fairmont Senior and North Marion were once again right up at the top ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in Class AAA. But at the tail end, a third Marion County squad snuck into the rankings, as East Fairmont tied Pikeview for the No. 10 spot in Class AAA.
Discount that No. 10 ranking as arbitrary if you wish — a groundless label based on zero games of evidence — but it's no small thing for an East Fairmont program that has grinded away season after season in the shadow of fellow county titans Fairmont Senior and North Marion to earn some respect. That No. 10 slot, to some degree, is an endorsement of the Bees' collective work to get to this point, and it may be the harbinger to what could be a new set of horizons for EFHS this season.
With its postseason fate no longer directly bound to that of the Huskies and Polar Bears, the Bees have a window to more long-term possibilities. The question is whether they have the goods in-house to capitalize. East Fairmont coach James Beckman, who is entering his eighth season as the Lady Bees' head coach, has a quartet of returning seniors who all played big minutes last season, and two of those four seniors in forward Somer Stover and wing Kierra Bartholow have been team cornerstones really for the entirety of their high school careers. Having such foundational players in Stover and Bartholow, as well as fellow seniors Kianna Casuccio and Kylea Lopez, back for one final go round is nice, but it will only amount to a program breakthrough if East Fairmont, from coaching staff, to players, to those four seniors themselves, can harness it into a collective on-court identity that consistently drives the entire team from game to game.
Beckman said in the preseason he's pushing for that distinguishing trait to be the team's defense this season as a unit that can toggle between a disciplined half-court version that grinds out a series of stops and a dynamic full-court version that pries turnovers with pressure to ignite the team's offense.
5) Marley Washenitz's Player of the Year candidate
Washenitz enters her junior season at Fairmont Senior firmly established as one of the state's best and well-known players, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, she'll be among the leading contenders for this season's Mary Ostrowski Award as the state's top girls' basketball player. Washenitz, who announced her verbal commitment to WVU this past summer, was a finalist for the honor last season in what was one of the most hotly-contested races in some time. George Washington's Kalissa Lacy, then a junior, ultimately won the Ostrowski Award last season, but the initial voting as well as the ensuing discussion yielded a whopping six plausible candidates in Lacy, Washenitz, Nitro's Bailee Goins, North Marion's Taylor Buonamici, St. Joes' Bailee Adkins, and University's Ashton Boggs. Out of those six candidates from last season, Lacy, Washenitz and Goins are back this season, which will likely already make for a vicious, nip-and-tuck race even without any new players entering into the fray.
Projecting forward to this year's voting award, Washenitz is almost a surefire bet to cobble together yet another near-infallible case. She'll stuff the traditional box score stats, play ferocious all-out defense, amass a lengthy personal highlight reel, and act as the leader and best player of a Fairmont Senior squad that's at the front of the line for the Class AAA state championship.
Lacy and Goins will likely compile similar cases, though. With South Charleston and Greenbrier East expected to take a step back this season, Lacy and the Patriots should be safe for one of the two state tournament bids out of their region to cleanse her of any major demerits. And for Goins, yes, one can ding her defense, but she's going to put up monster numbers while carrying a Nitro team every step of the way.
That gets us back to Washenitz, whose raw numbers could actually take a dip this season compared to last, with the Polar Bears' wealth of returning talent and the addition of Maier possibly reducing her overall production. If the Polar Bears achieve as expected it would be wrong to ding Washenitz for forsaking a bit on the individual numbers side in favor of empowering Fairmont Senior as a whole. It should actually help Washenitz's case.
