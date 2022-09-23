FAIRMONT — Friday’s game between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and University Hawks was a mix of pros and cons.
The Fairmont Senior defense played tough throughout the game, recording three interceptions, nine tackles for loss, and multiple goal line stands and important stops.
But the offense wasn’t as effective, going 1-7 on third down and allowing three sacks.
Flags were also a major problem for the Bears, amounting to 10 penalties for 93 yards, and nullifying several big plays — including a crucial fourth-quarter 20-yard run on third and three from midfield, a run that would’ve moved the chains and kept Fairmont Senior moving in the right direction down 19-14 with 2:01 to play.
Instead, the flags came out, the play was called back, and after a fourth down incompletion, the University Hawks (3-2) would grind out a first down, run out the clock, and come away with a 19-14 win against the Polar Bears (3-2).
University took the lead with a 69-yard toss to wide receiver Noah Braham that the senior reeled in through traffic and took the distance. The Hawks had been trailing through most of the game, but the long bomb pushed University ahead with 4:26 to play in the game.
Braham finished with two catches for 75 yards on the day. Hawks quarterback Luke Hudson, fresh off a record-setting day against Wheeling Park, went 13/24 for 182 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Braham’s 69-yard catch and John Coleman’s 51-yard catch amounted for 120 of Hudson’s passing yards, as the Fairmont Senior defense did well to limit big plays through the air aside from those two receptions.
Gavin Michael, Cannon Dinger, and Trey Longwell all pulled down interceptions Friday, with Michael’s coming in the first drive of the game. University had put together a nine-play, five-minute drive to start the game, and accrued three first downs to get to Fairmont Senior’s side of the field.
Michael put an end to the promising Hawks start by jumping an out route and taking the ball 70 yards to the house. The junior also had two pass breakups Friday.
Fairmont Senior’s offense didn’t see the ball until the 5:23 mark of the first quarter, and the drive was set back from the start, as the Bears would be penalized after receiving the punt, a sign of things to come for the team.
Giving the ball back to University, the Hawks drove inside the ten. The Bears defense held up, forcing a fourth and five, and forcing University into a field goal. An offsides penalty gave the Hawks a first down though, and set up a three-yard touchdown end-around from Noah Braham to open the second quarter.
The Polar Bears defense were stout throughout Friday, and had six different players register tackles for loss, led by Michael Kruzel, who piled up three on his own.
University’s defense had highlights of their own though, like two sacks from Jake Crosten that single-handedly killed Fairmont Senior’s next drive.
University started with good field position but couldn’t punch through the Bears defense, settling for a short field goal from Luke Hudson to take a 10-7 lead with five minutes to play in the second quarter.
Fairmont Senior’s offense got a shot in the arm their first play back on the field— and 82-yard touchdown run around the outside by Germaine Lewis that quickly put the Bears back in the lead.
Playing in his second game back from injury, Lewis rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and picked up a tackle for loss on defense.
Fairmont Senior led 14-10 at halftime.
The Bears started the second half with the ball, and a 28-yard leaping catch along the sideline by Trey Longwell had his team moving, but penalties would stall the drive thereafter.
Longwell finished with two catches for 30 yards. Cannon Dinger also had two catches for 113 yards, and Landon Tasker had one catch for six yards.
The Bears defense kept the pressure on University the next possession, as Dinger snagged an interception on a deep pass and worked a big return to University’s side of the field, but the return was nullified by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Even still, Lewis burst through for another long run on the offense’s first play of the drive, a 68-yard run to the end zone, but the play was called back for holding.
The Bears would fumble, and University would take over on Fairmont Senior’s 12 yard-line. Fairmont Senior’s defense buckled down and held the Hawks to a field goal, but after the 28-yard attempt went through the uprights the lead was one point, 14-13 Bears.
Going into the fourth quarter, Longwell caught an interception in the end zone, the Bears’ third of the game, and gave the offense another chance.
Throughout Friday, Fairmont Senior threw it deep plenty, but most times were just a finger tip away from big receptions. The Bears finally connected with 9:40 to play in the game, with Dinger ripping off a 70-yard catch, bringing the ball from Fairmont Senior’s 15 yard-line to University’s 15 yard-line.
After three runs went nowhere, and a field goal missed by the slimmest of margins, University took over.
The two teams would exchange punts before University would take the lead with Braham’s long touchdown catch, and penalties would slam the door shut on any hopes of a Fairmont Senior comeback.
The Bears were without Dylan Ours and Jayden Cheriza on Friday. Fairmont Senior next goes up to Rachel to play North Marion. University returns home to play Buckhannon-Upshur.
AROUND THE AREA
North Marion 35, Lincoln 0
East Fairmont 28, Preston 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.