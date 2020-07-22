GLENVILLE — As she watched her older brothers grow up in the game, she constructed the dream.
When she started playing organized basketball herself in the fourth grade, she kept the dream. Years later in high school as she led Fairmont Senior High to its first state championship game appearance in 17 years, she kept the dream. When she went off to play college ball at Cleveland State before transferring to Glenville State College as a sophomore, she kept the dream. And following three seasons at Glenville State College in which she helped the Lady Pioneers win three-consecutive Mountain East Conference championships, she kept the dream still.
Then, finally, after years of keeping the dream, Emily Stoller realized the dream.
This past week, Stoller, a 2016 Fairmont Senior High graduate, officially became a pro basketball player, signing a contract with NBF Castelló (Nou Bàsquet Femení Castelló) in Spain.
“Every little kid growing up as an athlete, they want to play at the next level and play professionally,” Stoller said, “and having my dreams turn into reality is just such an unreal feeling.”
Stoller, who finished her career at Glenville State with the 9th most points and 4th most made 3-pointers in school history, will leave for Spain at the end of August to begin her pro career with NBF Castello, which is moving from the Spanish League’s Division III ranks to Division II this upcoming season.
“Being from a small town, it can be a little bit scary to venture out, and, right now, maybe I am a little bit scared,” Stoller said, “but I always think back to me being that little girl and having that dream.”
Stoller already has an apartment along the beach that was set up and is being paid for by NBF Castello along with her food, and she’ll immediately join the team once she arrives in Spain.
Stoller also had offers to play professionally in Slovenia and Finland, but she said the proposed deal with NBF Castello stood out clearly as the best choice. She’s been in contact with NBF Castello’s coach almost on a daily basis, she said, and she’s also talked with the team’s players as well as the club’s president and various sponsors.
“They’ve shown a lot of interest in me coming — everyone is inviting me over to their houses already,” Stoller said with a laugh.
Stoller said she’s already begun diving deep on NBF Castello and the team’s play style during film sessions, likening it to the fast pace, high defensive pressure ways she became used to during her time at Fairmont Senior and then Glenville State. She’s also begun prepping her body, she said, to add strength to her frame to compensate for the increased physicality in going from U.S. basketball to European hoops.
“I had a friend — she was an actually an old teammate of mine at Glenville — who played last year in Russia and I asked her if she could give me one piece of advice what would it be, and she said, ‘You need to get stronger. It’s more physical than you think it is,’” Stoller said. “In the MEC we’re not allowed to touch our opponent or it’s a foul, but over there, she said it’s just a very physical game.”
Even in spite of some of the stylistic differences from the MEC to European pro ball, Stoller’s game will immediately translate as a highly effective 3-point gunner with a versatile palette of overall scoring and passing. Listed at 6-foot-1, Stoller finished this past season at GSC tied for second in the entire NCAA (DI, DII and DIII) in made 3s with 111. For her career with the Lady Pioneers, Stoller totaled 271 made 3-pointers, scored 1,494 points, tallied 207 assists and notched 132 steals, all of which are Top 30 career marks in the program’s history.
“I am super proud of Emily on this accomplishment,” said GSC head coach Kim Stephens in a release by the school. “She has been the face of our program for the last two years. No one deserves this more than her and I know that she will work extremely hard and I am excited to see her start her professional career.”
Stoller, whose proven herself as a gamer in big moments from the time she was a freshman at Fairmont Senior, steadily grew and progressed her game during her three seasons at Glenville to reach the pro ranks. She took her 3-point shooting to new levels in terms of combining efficiency and volume, as she buried 37.5 percent from deep on a whopping 9.5 attempts per game. The diversity in her 3-point attempts exploded — she jacked in transition against retreating and scattered defenses, she fired off the bounce in the half court, she launched coming off screens. All the while, she leveraged her combination of shooting and height to accentuate her off-the-bounce creation and face-up game as a more vetted scorer, averaging 17.9 points to go with 2.5 assists as a senior.
“When I first started playing at Fairmont Senior, I could always score the ball — I was one of the top scorers since my freshman year — but my 3-point shot has evolved the most,” she said.
“Watching her in college and seeing her sit there and pull the trigger like she does,” said Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines, who coached Stoller all four years with the Lady Polar Bears,”...that’s one of the best things you can watch as a coach is to watch a player grow, and she’s made tremendous strides.”
As a Lady Polar Bear, Stoller was named to the Class AA all-state team three times, where she earned second team honors in 2013 and 2014 before being selected as the team captain of the all-state first team as a senior. She led Fairmont Senior to the Class AA state semifinals in her sophomore and junior seasons before helping the program reach its first state championship game in 17 years as a senior in 2015 when she scored averaged a team-high 18.5 points a game.
“She had the height of a center or a forward, but we put the ball in her hands a lot, so she was basically like point-forward for us,” Hines said. “She’s a very intelligent player, and we were able to do a lot of stuff on the fly, where you’re able to talk to her during the game to create situations.”
Over the course of her four years with the Lady Polar Bears, Stoller became a cornerstone of the program’s rise to annual state championship contender status it owns today, a non-stop grinder who had established upperclassmen looking to her for leadership even as a freshman, the “ultimate sign of respect,” according to Hines.
“I call her the foundation,” said Hines, who has now led Fairmont Senior to four Class AA state title games and a pair of state championships in 10 seasons as head coach. “She put us into championship mode, her and Kaden Whaley — I always give Kaden Whaley a lot of props too — because they were a tandem, like Stockton and Malone.
“When you’re a coach and you’re first starting the job (like I was), you want players to totally be able to buy in and to want to work. She’d want to work to the point where she could get on your nerves — she always wanted to get in the gym. And if your leader totally buys in, then in most cases, everybody else tries to follow.”
Stoller, for example, always committed to the Lady Polar Bears first and foremost during off seasons, working her AAU commitments to fit around Fairmont Senior’s team schedule. That sort of dedication and work ethic from Stoller as the team’s star set a precedent other program greats have continued to follow, including Stoller’s younger sister, Abby, who was an all-state player and state champion at Fairmont Senior and is now a rising senior forward at Glenville State.
“It’s kind of funny because I have people tell me that I’ve never had certain players like so-and-so. They’ll be like, ‘Ah, you never had a player like that,’” Hines said, “but man, to be honest, yes, yes I have because of Emily — she’s by far one of the most intelligent and hardest working players I’ve ever coached.”
It’s that attitude, that mentality that has taken Stoller from a little girl in a small town with a big dream to a mature woman starting a professional career overseas.
“The amount of influence that I’ve had...,” Stoller said, “it makes me a little emotional how many people have cared enough to help bring me along in the process — there are countless individuals who I would give all my credit to. I would go with the saying, ‘It takes a village,’ because that’s what it was for me.
“I’m proud to come from where I come from.”
