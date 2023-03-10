CHARLESTON — After coming oh so close the past two years, the No. 1 North Marion Huskies are heading back to the Class-AAA state championship game, beating the No. 4 Ripley Vikings 45-43 on the back of a game-winning layup from junior Emma Freels, and plenty more late-game heroics from other Huskies.
The Huskies and Vikings found themselves tied 43-43 with 10 seconds to go after a score inside by North’s Aubrey Hamilton and a stolen inbounds pass by North’s Olivia Toland.
Out of a timeout, the ball went to Freels at the top of the key, and the junior made a straight line-drive to the basket, lofting up a shot moving to her right — a shot that came off the backboard, bounced softly up against the front of the rim, and rolled through the hoop.
“We had two plans, we had a box we run on the sideline, if we had that,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “If not, we’re spreading it out and I told Emma get to the rim or kick it out. She made a right-handed layup, and she doesn’t make a lot of those, so I told her she’d remember that one for the rest of her life.”
“I turned and looked at Parrish and he was like ‘Go!’” Freels said. “And I was like, the right side’s open, I’ve got to take it. Somehow it went in.”
Freels didn’t back down from the spotlight in a big game, scoring 17 points in a state semifinal where the team’s leading scorer Olivia Toland was hampered by foul trouble, scoring 11 points herself in a game where the senior star picked up her third foul before halftime and her fourth late in the third quarter.
Toland did grab five steals on the game to make her mark defensively, as she did in stealing the inbounds pass that put the ball in Freels’ hands, but other Huskies had to step up to send North to the state title stage.
“I knew my teammates would have my back,” Toland said. “That’s what we practice in game scenarios. I knew they’d cover for me, and that I just had to stay calm because I knew I still had one to go. If I were to go back in, which I knew I would at some point, just stay calm and don’t reach on defense.”
Aubrey Hamilton was one such Husky to step up, finishing with a game-high eight rebounds to go with eight points, no two bigger than her put back lay-in that tied the game at 43 with 17 seconds to go.
“When that shot was missed, I saw the ball in the air, I knew I had to grab that rebound because it was one of the most important rebounds of that game,” Hamilton said.
“It seems like that shot’s still in the air,” Parrish said.
A fiery first quarter gave North Marion an 18-4 lead after the first quarter, only for the Vikings to flip the script completely and outscore North 19-4 in the second quarter, leading 23-22 at halftime.
While in the first quarter, North made three 3’s and turned Ripley over seven times, it was the Vikings who caught fire from beyond the arc and controlled the ball in the second. Sophia Nichols and McKennan Hall combined for four 3’s in the quarter, the two combined for eight 3’s on the game.
The Vikings shot 8-12 from deep, a scorching 66.7 percent, while Nichols shot 6-7 and Hall shot 2-3.
“I could tell in pregame, both of them out there in their warmups and they’re knocking down shots,” Ripley head coach John Kennedy said. “I had a good feeling about our perimeter shooting tonight.
“Those two were definitely a spark for us there in that second quarter. Took the momentum going into halftime, that’s what they’re game is. Knocking down perimeter shots and playing hard.”
After scoring seven points in the first quarter, Olivia Toland received plenty of attention from Ripley the rest of the contest, with a body on her at all times trying to deny her the ball.
“We knew that she was a heck of a player and we had to contain her,” Kennedy said. “She got off to an early start, we didn’t lock in. When you’re playing in the state tournament and you’ve got an opportunity to go to the state finals, you’ve got the pre-game jitters for the first couple minutes, and unfortunately for us it took a little bit longer.”
The second half stayed tight throughout, with Freels scoring six points in the third quarter to put North ahead entering the final frame, only for Ripley’s Sophia Nichols to can back-to-back 3’s and propel the Vikings back ahead, 36-35 with 4:19 to play in the game.
The game stayed within a single point as the time on the clock fell below two minutes. The Vikings led 38-37 with 2:00 to go.
After a missed shot inside by Ripley and a held ball on North’s possession that gave the ball back to the Vikings, Ripley’s Mckennan Hall was sent to the line with 1:15 on the clock. The senior made both to put Ripley ahead by three, 40-37.
A Toland layup brought the score back within one, and North’s Addie Elliott came up big with a forced jump ball in the back court to give the Huskies the ball right back.
The Huskies’ infamous press defense came through in the game’s final possessions between Elliott’s held ball and Toland’s inbound steal. Playing from behind, the turnovers were much-needed for North.
“We’ve been in close games all season, and we’ve worked up to it in practice, in close-game scenarios,” Toland said. “We were pretty confident, we knew if we played our game, played the defense we needed to, then everything would be fine. That’s what we did and it showed.”
Two free throws by Freels put North ahead by one, 41-40, with 40 seconds to play, but Nichols came through in the clutch with a go-ahead 3, her sixth of the game.
From there, the storybook unfolded in North’s favor, with Hamilton, Toland and Freels all making the plays needed to send the Huskies to the title championship game.
“Every possession affected the outcome of that game,” Parrish said. “We had some good possessions there down the stretch.”
For Ripley, Nichols led all scorers with 18, while Hall scored 14, Abby Eastman scored seven, and Morgan Shanklin and Erin Ryan each scored two. The Vikings’ starters played every second of Friday’s game, and the entirety of their quarterfinals game Thursday against Lewis County.
For North, Freels’ 17, Toland’s 11 and Hamilton’s eight was followed by four points for Meya Kotsko, three for Brooklynn Jackson and two for Addie Elliott.
After narrow losses that slipped through North’s fingers in the last two season’s state semifinals against Nitro and Logan, both the eventual state champions, North broke through against Ripley, and will play the winner of Friday’s 9:00 p.m. game, either No. 6 Philip Barbour or No. 7 Sissonville.
“Both great teams, they’ve both had big wins,” Parrish said. “We’ll have to be ready and play our best game for four quarters, not just two or two and a half.”
