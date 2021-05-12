FAIRMONT — Whether it’s synchronized stunts and back handsprings, or all-out sprints and shot puts, Fairmont Senior’s Gracie Lamb has just kept right on rolling.
In March, Lamb helped guide Fairmont Senior’s cheerleading squad to the Class AA state cheer championship as a junior captain and Big 10 All-Conference selection for the Lady Polar Bears. Flash forward a couple of months and now Lamb is starring on the track and in the field for Fairmont Senior’s girls’ track team.
Lamb, a sprinter and shot putter for the Lady Polar Bears, especially showed out at a recent eight-team track meet at Buckhannon-Upshur where she collected a pair of first place finishes in the 100-meter dash and the shot put. Lamb bolted to a time of 13.26 seconds on the track in the 100-meter dash to claim first place, edging out Lewis County’s Olivia Krinov by a mere 0.03 seconds. And then in the field, she launched her shot put to a distance of 31 feet, 4 inches to nab another first place finish by beating out Grafton’s Jerra Halbritter at 31 feet, 3 inches.
Lamb didn’t stop there, however, as she also served as the final leg of Fairmont Senior’s winning 4x100 relay team alongside Paytyn Neal, Maddie Awbrey and Marin Parker. The quartet of Neal, Awbrey, Parker and Lamb combined to clock an overall time of 53.61 seconds to take first and give Lamb her third victory of the day. Lamb also competed as the first leg of the Polar Bears’ 4x200 relay team, where she competed alongside Eden Williams, Parker and Awbrey to nab a fourth place finish.
In total, Lamb accounted for 20 points as an individual at the meet and another 14 points as a part of the two relays equating to 34 total points. Those 34 points were at the heart of Fairmont Senior’s overall fourth place finish in the team standings with 62 total points.
As for how things currently stand across the entire state in Class AA, Lamb is making her presence known in each of her four events. She ranks in the Top 10 of Class AA’s best performances for the season in all four events on runwv.com, including the top spot in the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.46 seconds. Individually, Lamb ranks third in the 100-meter dash at 13.34 seconds and ninth in the shot put at 31 feet, 4 inches, while FSHS’s 4x200 relay team is fifth at 1:57.39.
Lamb and the Polar Bears’ next meet will be the Big 10 Conference meet, which is set for Friday at Lewis County High.
