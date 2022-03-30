FAIRMONT — The last three months have been a whirlwind for Marley Washenitz.
“Maybe for some people it’s felt like this has been a really long process, and that I’ve been uncommitted for awhile,” Washenitz said. “In my opinion though, it’s gone by in the blink of an eye.”
As of March 27 though, Washenitz could take a moment to breathe. The two-time Mary Ostrowski Award winner made her much-anticipated decision on where she would take her talents to the next level, and committed to the University of Pittsburgh on Sunday.
After having to de-commit from West Virginia University — where Washenitz had committed to since the conclusion of her sophomore season in high school — she did not have to wait long to begin to field new offers.
And the quickest to react was the team that would eventually land her.
“Coach [Lance] White was the first coach to reach out to me after I reopened my commitment,” Washenitz said. “Like I’ve said before, I never really got super upset with WVU, I never got really emotional about the whole situation. But it was after Pitt offered me, after Coach White offered me, then I got really emotional.
“Until then I was thinking about a lot of different things that can go into your mind when things like this happens. When they offered me is when the emotions really set in with me — no bad emotions, all positive. I realized there’s more here, basketball’s not over for me, and coach White gave me that reassurance since day one of my basketball career.”
Washenitz got an offer from the Panthers the same day that she announced she was reopening her recruitment on Jan. 27. The 2,000 point scorer also received offers from Stetson, Villanova, Youngstown State, and the University of Massachusetts.
Washenitz had to work towards a decision while also barreling toward the high school postseason. Washenitz and the Polar Bears made an appearance in the state title game — the third such time Washenitz had made it to the state championship, including bringing home the gold as a freshman — and while her senior season was drawing to a close, it was almost decision time.
“I think I kept it pretty open for the longest time, and it wasn’t until recently that I started receiving pressure from some coaches about committing,” Washenitz said. “Not necessarily Pitt, just in general. Obviously time was ticking down, I report to college in two months, and it’s something you expect — that’s the coach’s job, it’s his job to pressure you into committing, because you’re one of their recruits, they want you to come to their school.
“When I sat down and started listing the pros and cons of each college, what I want for me, it was a clear vision that Pitt was what was best for me. The opportunities that they’re going to offer me, from a playing standpoint, on and off the court, the facilities are top notch, the staff, the team, the campus, everything just felt like a home away from home. Everything was so perfect, it was hard to say no.”
Washenitz visited the university in February, and was immediately impressed by Pitt head coach Lance White and his staff.
“Throughout this whole process, the energy that him and his whole staff, it’s off the charts,” Washenitz said. “Every time I see them they’re smiling, they’re laughing. As soon as they step on the court they mean business, they’re going to get after their girls but they’re also going to have fun with them. That’s one thing I really like — on the court it’s very, very serious, let’s get the work done, and then off the court it’s different, it’s all smiles, a lot of jokes and fun.”
The Panthers are getting quite a player in Washenitz. The first player to win the Mary Ostrowski Player of the Year award two times since the 2015-6 season, Washenitz averaged 29.2 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists per game this year for the Polar Bears, while shooting over 40% from 3 and over 50% from the field, registering 10 triple-doubles along the way.
Washenitz will be able to compete on a massive stage by joining a Panthers team playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“ACC, it’s one of the top conferences,” Washenitz said. “Being able to play against those top five, ten teams every year, it’s not only going to make me better, it’s going to give me a chance to make a name for myself and give my team a chance to get in the Top 25 every year because you’re playing those big names twice a year.”
And with a great shooting stroke and handle — which displayed on the court and off of it through virtual “Lock in with Marley” training videos that the senior created during the COVID pandemic — Washenitz is hoping to hit the ground running.
“From a playing standpoint, Pitt is a very screen-and-roll type of team, and that’s something I’ve been working on since I committed to WVU,” Washenitz said. “It’s good to know that that training didn’t go to waste — and I don’t think it would have ever — but their playing style is perfect.
“They just lost a senior this year who was their go-to scorer, and my goal is to fill her spot and possibly start. I think that should be anyone’s goal coming in to college, to get playing time. That’s what I’ve always said, I wanted to go to a place where I could play right away and make an impact. I set a goal for myself to do that at Pitt, and I hope I can fulfill that dream.”
Washenitz is part of a class that includes Pennsylvania All-American Aislin Malcolm — and potentially another former WVU commit in Avery “Ace” Strickland, who was offered by Pitt in January as well — and though the Panthers finished below .500 last season, the building blocks might be set with Washenitz in tow.
“I would say my expectations for Pitt are high,” Washenitz said. “The coaching staff has a really good vision. This is about their fifth year at Pitt, and they’ve done at lot, in my opinion, thus far. I know people are saying that they’re not winning, but when you rebuild a program, you’re going to lose.
“I think that they are rebuilding, they have something in the works. As a player I’ve never really been on a losing team, in a losing culture, and at Pitt I hope to continue to do that same thing, bring a winning culture, bring that energy, and that’s something I want to do at Pitt — I want to win. I want to get their name out there, put Pittsburgh on the map.”
Throughout her time as a Polar Bear, Washenitz has won a lot. The expectation of success can go a long way, and after three all-state first-team selections, Washenitz is looking forward to helping impart that onto Pitt, and that starts with putting in the leg work.
“Scoring, that’s something that a lot of girls focus on,” Washenitz said. “People think that’s what gets recognition. I personally think my defense is something I’m going to spend time working on. That’s something that goes with heart and hustle, and that’s something that I’m really big on.
“Control the controllables — if you’re not playing well, you can always control your hustle, control your defense, your rebounding. Those things like that, even if I struggle, those are things I can focus on.
“If you saw in that NC State game, one of the biggest plays in that whole game against Notre Dame, [Raina Perez] got a steal and a game-winning layup. I think that shows a lot.”
Fairmont Senior, as well as the West Virginia Thunder travel team that Washenitz was a part of, helped get her to this point. For the Thunder, the competition Washenitz got to face from all over the country helped sharpen her into the player she has become.
“West Virginia Thunder is the reason I am where I am today,” Washenitz said. “[Head coach] Scott Johnson has many connections, but it doesn’t stop there. He’s a great person on and off the court, and me plus the hundreds and hundreds of girls that have played under him can attest that they wouldn’t be where they’re at without him. That program that he’s built, that he continues to build, it’s incredible.
“Even after I was done with AAU, he’s still reaching out. He was the first coach to reach out to me when I reopened my recruiting process, and it wasn’t even to help me get recruited, it was just to check on me as a person. I’m very blessed to have met him, because I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t met him.”
And of course, being able to don the Polar Bear blue and white played a huge part for Washenitz as well.
“Fairmont Senior has let me continue to build and build on my name,” Washenitz said. “A lot of people know that West Virginia high school basketball doesn’t have the greatest competition, and so I definitely got that [competition] from West Virginia Thunder, and at Fairmont Senior I got to really focus on myself and my skills a lot more.
“I have a little bit more free time during the school year for high-school basketball because I’m not traveling to a new state every week. At Fairmont Senior, the support from the community, getting to represent my home city in front of my whole family, it means a lot. I hope I can continue to show out for the people that have supported me since day one.”
After etching out her place in Fairmont history, there’s a lot of emotions circling Washenitz as she prepares to depart for a new adventure at Pitt.
“It’s mostly excitement,” Washenitz said. “Maybe there’s a little tiny bit of anxiety, just from a family standpoint, because I’m always around my family. But I would say there’s a lot of excitement. I’ve always said I don’t really want to stay in West Virginia for my whole life, I want to get out and do new things, and I think that was another thing that God had in mind for me.
“Get out of here, there’s more to see than just hanging around West Virginia, and I’m excited to go to Pitt, they have a lot to offer, there’s a lot to do. They have some great shopping malls, and I like to shop, so it’s a perfect fit.”
