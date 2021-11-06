BECKLEY — After jumping out to an early lead in the state tournament semifinals, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears could not hold on, giving up two second-half goals to the Charleston Catholic Irish in a 2-1 loss.
“They were very good today and we just picked a bad day to not have our best stuff I think,” Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul said.
“I thought we played really well today,” Charleston Catholic head coach Joe Johns said. “We got down early, but we stuck to the task. Our motto is ‘one job at a time.’ Fairmont, they’re always a tough side. They’re well coached, they have really good players and then they have an exceptional player in Bubby Towns.”
In a rematch of last year’s state championship game, the three-seeded Polar Bears leaned on their star from the first kickoff. Towns put through a long-range, unassisted strike in the seventh minute to give Fairmont Senior a 1-0 lead.
Towns had several more shots on goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net against an increasingly aggressive Charleston Catholic defense.
“He scored an absolute unreal goal,” Johns said. “We gave him the ball there, we allowed him to have the space, and that’s what he can do to you. After that I thought we were able to press him a little more, his looks weren’t as clean, and our goal keepers came up with some really good saves.”
Fairmont Senior’s defense, meanwhile, had the tall task of repelling a high-powered offense that had several opportunities to set itself up. The Irish had eight corner kicks and plenty of free kicks towards the goal, but the Polar Bears’ defense kept the ball out of the net all throughout the first half and the better portion of the second with performances from keepers Eli Day and Aaron Conley, who combined for eight saves, as well as defenders Nate Flower and Elias Wilson.
The high number of set pieces, though, was an indicator that Fairmont Senior was struggling to clear the ball, flip the field, and sustain possessions of their own.
“[Charleston] wanted it really bad,” Paul said. “And I think we got a nice early goal and then we just went in to a shell, and we tried to get out of that shell the whole second half. Just trying to find some things that worked in the middle. Like I told the boys, you can’t give that many set pieces to a quality side and expect a good result. I was just hoping we could hang on and try to get one early in the OT. It just didn’t work out that way.”
The Polar Bears finally cracked in the 62nd minute, as Fairmont Senior succumbed to an on-goal amidst the scuffle following a corner kick.
Still tied 1-1 and three minutes away from the final buzzer, overtime looked to be on the table, but yet another corner kick proved to be fatal for the Bears’ chances. The initial corner kick was deflected away toward the edge of the goalie box, where Elie Coleman was ready to strike.
Sending a missile to the top right corner, Coleman’s shot broke the tie with very little time left. Charleston was able to stall until the clock hit zeros. Fairmont Senior finished with six shots on goal to Charleston’s eight.
After back-to-back championship seasons, Fairmont Senior wraps up another successful year capped off by yet another trip to Beckley. The Polar Bears lose seniors Bubby Towns, Eli Day, Aaron Conley, Moziah Hippolyte, Carson Mundell, Clint Radcliffe, Elias Wilson, Logan Decker, and Ashton Cecil.
“That’s our goal every year,” Paul said when asked about Fairmont’s recent successes. “And I think this group has been really, really good. This year, I think we’ve been very resilient.”
“The big thing is, we lose a couple key seniors, but we’ve got a good core coming back. I told some of the juniors and sophomores, the feeling stinks right now but our goal is to get back here again next year and try to get over the hump, get back in the championship game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.