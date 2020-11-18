FAIRMONT — The West Virginia high school football playoffs roll on for the Big 10 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sport saw a host of first-round games end in forfeits due to the state’s color-coded map, including North Marion and Robert C. Byrd high schools advancing due to their opponents being unable to play.
Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport and Elkins join them in the quarterfinal round.
North Marion will travel to take on Bluefield, Bridgeport visits Martinsburg and Fairmont Senior will host Independence on Friday night.
Elkins, which knocked off No. 1 Sissonville in the first round, is scheduled to visit Robert C. Byrd in the quarterfinals.
That game is set for Sunday because of Randolph County’s status on the state map.
RCB’s Jeremiah King is still the Big 10’s leading rusher headed into the quarterfinal round of the state football playoffs.
The Flying Eagles’ running back has 1,500 yards despite not having a game last week.
Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael (1,310) and Bridgeport’s Cam Cole (1,283) are second and third and still continue to chase King as all three remain active in the playoffs.
Liberty’s Raiden Childers (744) and Sayveon Beafore (714) currently round out the Top 5 rushers, though the Mountaineers’ season is over. That opens the door for No. 6 Elkins’ Rodney Vandevender to make a move. He currently has 652 yards.
Fairmont Senior’s Michael is the leading passer.
Michael now has 1,877 yards through the air and a Big 10-leading 26 passing touchdowns.
Robert C. Byrd’s Xavier Lopez is second with 1,656 and North Marion’s Brody Hall is in third with 1,430 yards.
Lopez and Hall both have 13 TD passes.
North Marion’s Tariq Miller is the conference’s leading receiver with 42 receptions for 708 yards and eight touchdowns.
RCB”s Bryson Lucas is second with 41 catches for 697 yards.
Lincoln’s Zach Snyder and Fairmont Senior’s Evan Dennison are tied for third with 28 receptions, though Dennison’s Polar Bears remain alive in the playoffs.
East Fairmont’s Alex Culp is fifth with 23, just one catch ahead of Fairmont Senior’s Kieshawn Cottingham who will be in action this weekend.
King is the conference’s leading scorer with 144 points, though Bridgeport’s Cole has broken triple-digits and is now second with 110 points.
Michael (15), Vandevender (84) and Bridgeport’s Hayden Moore (78) round out the Top 5.
RCB’s Cameron Clark is the Big 10’s leading kicker with 43 points and Fairmont Senior’s Nick Scott is second with 33.
