FAIRMONT — The No. 3-ranked Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and No. 8-ranked Grafton Bearcats faced off in a Top 10 clash that did not disappoint the onlookers at the Fairmont Field House.
Down by 10 at halftime, Fairmont Senior regrouped to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but huge shots from Grafton’s Kaden Delaney sealed the game for the Bearcats as they beat the Polar Bears 53-52.
The Polar Bears took the lead with 7:17 to play in the fourth quarter with a Pharoah Fields 3-pointer from the right wing that put Fairmont Senior ahead 41-40. After finding themselves down 29-19 at half, it looked like the Bears were going to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter, shooting off a 13-2 run that had them ahead 49-42 with five minutes to go.
Fairmont Senior still had the lead with under a minute to go, leading 50-48 with possession. Grafton wasn’t keen on fouling, and with 30 seconds to play Fields whipped a pass to a wide-open Eric Smith right under the basket. Smith dumped it in for two, and the Polar Bears looked to be in good shape, leading 52-48.
Coming out of a timeout, Grafton did not get an easy shot against Fairmont Senior’s defense. Kaden Delaney lofted up a 3-pointer that banked off the glass and in with 13 seconds to go, and the Bearcats had life.
Grafton fouled immediately, and as the front end of Fairmont’s one-and-one was too long, the Bearcats rebounded, and had a shot at the win.
The ball found Delaney once again in the left short-corner.
“We got the ball, Ryan handed it to me in the corner,” Delaney said. “I had the ball in my hands and I looked up at the clock, it said 6.2 seconds. So I knew I was going to have to take a shot, and I made it.”
Delaney’s mid-range jumper found nothing but net and with 2.5 to play Grafton had regained the lead. The Polar Bears turned the ball over on a pass up the sideline to end the game.
Ryan Maier led Grafton with 18, including 11 in the second quarter. Delaney had 12, and Justin Spitzer had 10 in a well-rounded effort that has become the norm for the Bearcats.
“The last two or three weeks we’ve been really balanced offensively,” Grafton head coach Michael Johnson said. “We’ve been averaging four guys in double figures. That’s important to us, we’ve got guys the can score the basketball in different capacities, in different ways.”
Grafton was scoring in all kinds of different ways at the onset of Wednesday’s game. The Bearcats shot 6-14 and banged in two 3’s to lead 15-10 after the opening quarter. Fairmont Senior was a little slow to get out of the box, going 0-6 from 3 in the first as well as shooting 2-7 from the line in the frame.
“They shot the ball really well,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “And going into halftime we were 1-11 from 3. We settled for shots that weren’t good shots. We needed to be more patient. Our ball movement wasn’t where we needed it to be. Second half we flipped it, we really flipped it, got back.”
Grafton led 29-19 at halftime.
Right out of the break the Bears looked rejuvenated. Zycheus Dobbs started off the second half with a block on one end and a tough layup on the other.
Defensively, Fairmont Senior forced Grafton to an 0-5 start from the field before Delaney put a stop to what had been an 8-1 run until the 4:50 mark of the third quarter.
Fairmont Senior was settling less for outside shots and working their way into the paint. For Grafton’s part, their offense was going in the opposite direction.
“Bad shot selection,” Johnson said of his team’s second-half start. “At times our shot selection wasn’t very good, especially early there in the second half, it kind of allowed them to get back in to the game. This was a big-time basketball game between two Top 10 teams, I expected it to go to the wire.”
With the third quarter coming to a close, Fairmont’s Eric Smith drove to the basket, didn’t convert, but got his own miss and made the second try at the buzzer to send the Bears into the fourth down just four points, 40-36.
The fourth quarter ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Bears, but the effort they showed to get back in the game was a silver lining for Retton.
“We dug, we fought, we got there, and our guys were outstanding,” Retton said. “We fought, we worked extremely hard, and they hit two tough shots. The bank shot, and then the shot from the corner. I’m very proud of our guys for what they did in the second half.”
Zycheus Dobbs led all scorers with 21 points along with three rebounds, six assists, a block and a steal. DeSean Goode finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a block. Pharoah Fields had 11 to go with a rebound and an assist. Eric Smith finished with six points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Andre Grant had two points while Joseph Uram had one.
Fairmont Senior shot 46.8% from the field, highlighted by Goode’s 6-8 day.
For Grafton, Wednesday started a trip around Marion County, in a tough stretch that will nearly take them to the end of their regular season.
“There’s no nights off,” Johnson said. “We played Fairmont Senior tonight, we go to East Fairmont on Friday night. We’re going to go to North Marion, who’ve been playing much better, on Saturday night. There’s no nights off, and it prepares you when you play a difficult schedule. It prepares you for what lies ahead.”
