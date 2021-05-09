CHARLESTON — In what was a much-hyped matchup going in, No. 1 Morgantown and No. 2 George Washington went right down to the wire in an instant classic of a Class AAAA state championship game Saturday to close out the state's high school basketball season.
Ultimately, it was a go-ahead pull-up jumper by Patriots forward Ben Nicol with 12.6 seconds left that proved to be the difference and lift George Washington to a thrilling 47-46 victory and its second state title in the past three completed seasons.
After Nicol stuck his jumper from the right elbow, Morgantown raced up the floor to get off one last shot, but a turnaround fall away jumper by Mohigans forward Luke Bechtel missed a bit short to preserve the Patriots' championship victory.
Nicol's jumper was the punctuation mark on what was an all-time matchup for the state's first-ever Class AAAA state title, as the game featured six lead changes and four ties. Morgantown led for 15:47 of the game's 32 minutes, while George Washington held an advantage for 14:03 of the 32 minutes.
Morgantown led by as many as six early in the fourth quarter after a bucket by star big man Carson Poffenburger with 6:48 to play, but GW rallied back with a tenacious defensive effort that limited the Mohigans to just one made field goal the rest of the game.
Alex Yoakum spearheaded the Patriots' championship win with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, to go with four rebounds and two assists. Nicol added another 14 points, four rebounds and three assists for GW despite playing just 21 of the game's 32 minutes because of foul trouble, while star guard Mason Pinkett scored eight points on 3-of-11 shooting to go with five rebounds and three assists.
Poffenburger scored a team-best 17 points for the Mohigans on 7-of-10 shooting, and he also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Alec Poland added another 14 points, including a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left to give MHS the lead, and had five rebounds. Bechtel scored eight points to go with five rebounds and three assists.
For the game, GW outshot Morgantown 48% to 43%, and the Patriots also drilled 7-of-15 from 3 compared to 2-of-12 for the Mohigans.
Class AAA: No. 3 Shady Spring 55, No. 5 Wheeling Central 43
No. 3 Shady Spring rode a 10-2 fourth quarter run to history in Saturday's Class AAA state championship game, as the Tigers used that 10-2 spurt to separate from No. 5 Wheeling Central and win their first-ever state title with a 55-43 victory.
Shady Spring (15-2) and Wheeling Central (14-3) went back and forth all game long with four lead changes and three ties, but the Tigers pulled away for good with a mid-fourth quarter surge that saw them grow their lead from two at 39-37 with 6:31 to play to 10 at 49-39 with just 2:24 remaining.
The clinching run was a confluence of solid two-way play across the roster from Shady, which was its winning formula all game long, as the Tigers had three different players score in double figures and its entire starting lineup scored six or more points.
Star guard Braden Chapman led the way with 14 points, and he also plucked a game-high seven steals and had three rebounds and three assists. Fellow guards Todd Duncan and Cole Chapman scored another 12 points apiece for the Tigers, with Duncan also grabbing seven rebounds and Chapman recording a team-best four assists to go with four rebounds.
Cameron Manns and Jaeden Holstein each scored eight and six points, respectively, as well for Shady, and the duo also combined for 12 rebounds.
The Tigers as a team shot just 40% from the field, but they nabbed 11 steals they converted directly into 15 points as they won the turnover battle 16-9.
Wheeling Central was led by its star tandem of Ryan Reasbeck and J.C. Maxwell with 17 points and 14 points, respectively. Maxwell also dished a game-high five assists and snatched seven rebounds. Leyton Toepfer scored another seven points for the Maroon Knights, while Michael Toepfer recorded a team-high eight rebounds.
Wheeling Central shot just 33% from the field as a team, including 7-of-24 from 3. The Maroon Knights were also doubled up by the Tigers in points scored in the paint at 28-14.
Class AA: No. 1 Williamstown 50, No. 2 Poca 47
No. 1 Williamstown withstood a furious second-half rally by No. 2 Poca to hang in the final minute of action in Saturday's Class AA state title game and win the program's first state championship since 2001.
Williamstown (17-1) once led by as many as 21 in the third quarter at 35-14, but Poca (13-5) stormed back with a 24-5 run over a nine-minute stretch to cut the Yellow Jackets' lead to just two points at 40-38 with 4:38 to play. Williamstown recaptured the momentum thereafter with a 6-0 spurt to stretch the margin back out to eight at 46-38 with 2:13 to go, but a pair of 3-pointers by Dots' star Isaac McKneely and a drawn foul by Kambel Meeks gave Poca a chance to tie the game with 1:40 left.
Meeks hit 1-of-2 at the line to make it a one-point game, but Poca missed its next five shot attempts and didn't score again until a buzzer-beating tip-in by Ethan Payne with Williamstown up 50-45.
The Yellow Jackets were led by star Sam Cremeans, who shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3, and 4-of-5 from the foul line to score a game-high 20 points. Cremeans also had six rebounds in the victory. Xavier Caruthers was the lone other Williamstown player to score in double figures with 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting to go with three assists. Baylor Haught and Gavin Bosgraf each added another seven points for the Yellow Jackets, and Haught also ripped down a game-high 12 rebounds.
As a team, Williamstown outshot Poca 41% to 29% from the field and 14-of-17 to 5-of-13 at the foul line.
McKneely and Payne each scored 12 points to lead Poca, with McKneely also tallying nine assists and Payne grabbing nine rebounds. McKneely, a University of Virginia commit, struggled from the floor, however, he shot just 4-of-22, including 2-of-11 from 3.
Jackson Toney and Meeks added another 10 points and nine points for the Dots, respectively, but the duo combined to shoot just 6-of-21 from the floor, including 4-of-17 from 3. Toney also had a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Dots won the turnover battle 18-5 leading to a 15-2 advantage in points off turnovers. They also outrebounded Williamstown on the offensive glass 15-5. But the Dots were ice cold shooting the ball as they finished just 16-of-62 (29%) from the field, including 6-of-28 (21%) from 3, and 5-of-13 (38%) at the foul line.
Class A: No. 1 Man 43, No. 3 Pendleton County 36
No. 1 Man outscored No. 3 Pendleton County 11-0 over the final three minutes to erase a four-point deficit with 3:05 left to capture the program's first-ever state championship with a 43-36 victory in the Class A state title game on Saturday in Charleston.
Man (16-2), which trailed by four on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter, overcame a 36-32 deficit with just over three minutes to play to earn the comeback championship win, as the Hillbillies held the Wildcats to 0-of-3 shooting and forced five turnovers in its 11-0 closing run. The Hillbillies took the lead for good on a free throw by Peyton Adams with 1:27 to play following consecutive baskets by guard Caleb Blevins and star forward Austin Ball.
Pendleton County (17-1) turned the ball over on its next possession, and following two more free throws by Adams, the Wildcats got one final chance to tie the game on an open look from 3 by guard Isaiah Gardner with 28 seconds left, but the shot missed and Man went on to seal the victory.
Ball scored a game-high 20 points on 10-of-22 shooting with six rebounds, to lead the Hillbillies. Jackson Tackett added another 11 points and eight rebounds for Man, while Adams finished with six points. As a team, Man shot just 36% from the field, including 0-for-8 from 3, but the Hillbillies won the turnover margin 17-7 and the offensive rebounding battle 9-5.
Tanner Townsend scored a team-high 13 for points on 5-of-14 shooting, including 3-for-7 from 3, to go with four rebounds for the Wildcats. Bailey Thompson and Josh Alt each added another eight points apiece, while Thompson also recorded a game-high 11 rebounds to go with three assists.
As a team, Pendleton County outshot Man 40% to 36%, but the Hillbillies recorded 12 more shot attempts and four more free throw attempts. The loss for the Wildcats snapped the program's 40-game win streak.
