PLEASANT VALLEY — After one at-bat made the difference for East Fairmont in their 10-inning sectional odyssey Tuesday night against North Marion, the Bees know all too well the difference a handful of plays can make on the diamond.
It was two untimely errors that sunk No. 3 East Fairmont in Wednesday’s tournament matchup against the surging No. 4 Oak Glen Golden Bears, all four of the Bears’ runs ending up as unearned in a 4-0 Oak Glen victory.
After downing No. 1 Fairmont Senior on Tuesday, Oak Glen continues to string together wins when the games matter most, standing tall against strong competition in their first two meetings in sectionals.
“Our guys’ mentality has changed over the second half of the season,” Oak Glen head coach Eric Hayden said. “They’re hungry, they don’t want to be ‘average bears’ anymore. We’re fighting every inning, every at-bat. Our section’s probably one of the toughest in the state, [...] it’s a battle every night and our kids are just fighting and putting it all together right now.”
The Golden Bears are 3-0 in the playoffs, beating Weir 12-0, Fairmont Senior 8-5, and blanking the Bees on Wednesday.
“Our pitching has been outstanding,” Hayden said. “We’re pitching to contact and we’re getting great defense out of our defensive staff. We’re having timely hitting, we’re having great approaches at the plate.”
The arms on the mound for both sides showed up Wednesday, with Oak Glen’s Preston Cole and East’s Joey Alvaro both pitching into the seventh inning, and neither letting in an earned run.
Alvaro finished one out shy of a complete game, allowing nine hits and two walks while striking out five.
After Connor Tingler and Owen Music combined to throw 10 innings of one-run ball the night prior against North Marion, Alvaro continued the trend of strong pitching performances for East, though he did take the loss Wednesday.
“I think our pitching staff is as deep as anybody’s, and I have faith in all of our guys to throw strikes, get outs, and we’ll play defense behind them,” East Fairmont head coach Joe Price said. “We just came up a little short today. We’ll get a good practice in tomorrow and wait on who comes out of the loser’s bracket that we’ll have to play.”
It was a pair of errors in the infield that allowed Oak Glen to push their advantage, both coming in pressure spots, with two outs and men aboard. With two outs and men on the corners in the top of the second, Kholton Goodlin struck a ground ball. The throw to first base hit the dirt and skipped to the fence in foul ground, scoring TJ Decapio from third and keeping the inning alive.
Oak Glen made the most of their extra chance. The Golden Bears’ Jered Hissam shot a single to left field in the very next at-bat, bringing in Goodlin and Robert Carter. A fly-out ended the inning with the Bees down 3-0.
The only other run of the game came in the top of the fifth, yet another error in the infield coming with two outs for the Bees off a ground ball, what should’ve been an inning-ending ground out by Decapio instead gave Oak Glen an insurance run, Hunter Rhoades coming in to score on the play.
“The four unearned runs hurt because Joey Alvaro threw a heck of game right there, and our guys know that,” Price said. “They’re going to rebound, they’re resilient, and we’re expecting them to rebound. These guys understand we live to play another day, and they’ll keep plugging away.”
Offensively, East left seven men stranded, and had two innings end on a double play. Oak Glen’s Preston Cole recorded six innings of outs, being lifted in the seventh after starting the frame by issuing a walk and hitting a batter. Decapio came into the save situation and worked two flyouts and a pop-out across the top three of the Bees’ order, closing the door on East.
Cole finished with a statline of six innings pitched, walking five and striking out two, allowing five hits and no runs.
“Preston’s a bulldog,” Hayden said. “He’s our No. 3, but we really look at them as being able to go in any order. He’s predominantly a middle infielder for us but when we put him on the mound he fills it up. He competes, and he hits spots. That’s all you can ask of him, he’s going to throw it in there and you’re going to have to hit him to beat him. He’s a big part of this team.”
East Fairmont now awaits the results of tomorrow’s game between Fairmont Senior and Weir, Weir having beaten North Marion 4-1 in their own Wednesday game.
EAST FAIRMONT BEES
Owen Music: 0-3 BB
Connor Tingler: 1-3 BB
Danny Raddish: 0-4
Carter Brown: 0-4
Joey Alvaro: 1-3
Conner Graffius: 2-2 BB
Ian Graffius: 1-3
Jake Vincent: 0-1 2BB
Brody Bledsoe: 0-2 HBP
Joey Alvaro (L): 6.2IP, 9H, 2BB, 5K, 4R, 0ER
Brody Bledsoe: 0.1IP, 0H, 0BB, 0K, 0R, 0ER
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.