FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies, and one member of the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, are in the thick of competition at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling for the 2021 WVSSAC High School Golf Championship.
After North's second-place finish at regionals, and Fairmont Senior's Landen Barkley punching his own ticket as a standalone golfer, Marion County is well-represented after the first round at the Jones Course.
North Marion's Dylan Runner has paced the Huskies for much of the season, and after one round, that is still the case for North. Runner is tops among his fellow Huskies, currently tied for 13th place with a 89. His teammate, Michael Tarley, is right behind him, currently at 15th place with a 90.
Will Lemasters is tied for 19th after the first round, scoring a 95, while Evan Hall sits tied for 31st with a 102.
Fairmont Senior's Barkley ranks tied for 28th after the first round, shooting a 101.
Tanner Vest of Shady Springs currently holds first place with a 79.
North Marion's team composite of 274 puts them at fifth place out of eight competing teams at Oglebay.
The second and final round kicks off Wednesday morning, at 8:30 a.m.
Full Team Rankings (Round One):
Winfield— 252
Herbert Hoover— 258
Shady Spring— 266
Keyser— 267
North Marion— 274
Roane County— 289
Phillip Barbour— 302
Point Pleasant— 308
