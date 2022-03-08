FAIRMONT — Last week, Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith iced the Polar Bears’ Sectional Championship game at the line against Grafton, going 4-4 in crunch time.
Against Robert C. Byrd in the Region 2 Championship on Tuesday, the pressure still did not get to Smith, who pulled a repeat performance, going 5-6 in the final minute to seal the 58-52 win and send his team to the WVSSAC State Tournament.
“You just got to treat it like every other shot,” Smith said. “You can’t worry about the clock or the score. You just have to do your normal routine and shoot it. That’s what I do and I usually end up making them.”
In a game that was tied 22-22 at halftime and never saw a lead larger than a few possessions until the final seconds, Fairmont Senior needed every one of Smith’s free-throws, as the Polar Bears went 7-10 as a team in the final 90 seconds of the game.
With 1:30 to play, Fairmont Senior led 49-45, but turned the ball over in the backcourt, and compounded the mistake by fouling Byrd under the Eagles’ basket. Byrd missed the front end of the ensuing 1-and-1, but got an offensive rebound to maintain possession. The game swung back the Polar Bears’ way, however, they drew an offensive foul to get the ball back with 1:17 to go.
Smith was fouled, and made both foul shots. Byrd’s Brayden Thomason blew down the court and converted a quick basket, and the lead remained at four, 51-47.
It was then DeSean Goode’s turn to step up to the line with 1:08 to play, and he likewise made both. Byrd’s Nathaniel Junkins scored in similarly quick fashion, and the lead stayed at four, 53-49.
Byrd regained possession off a turnover, and had a chance to capitalize, but Dominic Viani drew another offensive foul for the Polar Bears, taking a shoulder to the chest to give Fairmont Senior possession.
Smith made two more free-throws — the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Smith being fouled after flashing to the ball on the Polar Bears’ inbounds play.
“We ran some of our situations at the end, and he was an option to get the ball to, because he was making free throws,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said.
At that point the Polar Bears led 55-49, but Thomason drilled a 3-pointer on the Eagles’ next possession to trim the lead to three, 55-52.
Two missed free throws from the Polar Bears gave Byrd the ball with a chance to tie, but a lay-up attempt was off, and Smith got the rebound and split his free-throws, giving the Polar Bears a 56-52 lead.
Polar Bear Zycheus Dobbs came up big with a block on the next play, and Viani chased down the rebound. Byrd tried to foul him, but he had already gotten off a pass to DeSean Goode. Goode tried to dunk home the game-sealing basket, and though it rattled out, he found the ball again and laid it in with only a few seconds left.
“We earned a trip to Charleston,” Retton said. “We earned a trip. Both teams played extremely hard. We were fortunate about the time. Byrd played an outstanding game, Basil did a tremendous job with his kids all year, from the beginning of the season until the end, and how much they improved. Congratulations to Robert C. Byrd, they did a tremendous job. And our guys did a tremendous job in battling. We certainly earned this.”
Goode ended with a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds. The junior really picked up his play in the third quarter, helped by a steady dose of dump-off passes from Dobbs. Dobbs assisted on six of Goode’s 10 baskets, with three such connections coming in the third.
“It really just comes from running our offense, passing and cutting,” Dobbs said. “Driving lanes come open, I drive, they help, and I’m just kicking it to De and he’s finishing.”
Dobbs himself looked better and better as the game went on, making a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to tie the game at 22. Dobbs ended with 10 points and six assists.
Byrd led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, shooting 6-11 from the field in the opening quarter, and not recording a turnover. Thomason scored 10 of his eventual 27 in the first.
The Polar Bears came out of the box a little off-kilter, but by the midway point of the first, they had already corrected course. Fairmont Senior shot 58% from the field on Tuesday. Defensively the Polar Bears threw out different things in different quarters — switching to a 2-3 defense at points in the second, and starting the third quarter with a press.
“We pushed the ball more in the second half,” Dobbs said. “That’s what got us a lot of our points, that’s the type of team we are. We like to get out and push the ball.”
“We really wanted to push the ball up the floor,” Retton said. “I felt in the first half we did a good job with our rebounding, of giving them one shot, but the second half we did a better job, played a little looser, a little freer, and that’s huge for us.”
With the win, Fairmont Senior heads to the state tournament, a familiar sight for the Polar Bears, who made it last year as well.
“It’s a great feeling,” Smith said. “We went there last year, it didn’t end up going the way we wanted it to. We have something to come back from, and we’re trying to win the whole thing.”
