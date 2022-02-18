PLEASANT VALLEY — Over a 72-hour span, Grafton made the Friendly City of Fairmont into its own land of opportunity as the Bearcats completed the Fairmont sweep on Friday with a win over East Fairmont just three days after upsetting Fairmont Senior on Wednesday.
The back-to-back victories, including Friday’s gritty and gutty 59-40 victory over East Fairmont on the Bees’ senior night, puts Grafton in prime position to nab the No. 2 seed in the upcoming sectional playoffs.
“We felt coming over here was really, really important for us; we felt that if we could come over and get a win against Fairmont Senior (and East Fairmont) and with sweeping Notre Dame, we could potentially end up in the No. 2 spot,” Grafton coach Michael Johnson said of the awaiting playoff seeding. “We’ll just have to wait to see how all of that shakes out come next week.”
Fueled by a forceful all-around defensive effort, a relentless mentality attacking the hoop, and a steady 23-of-27 showing from the foul line, the Bearcats ran away from East Fairmont in the fourth quarter of what was an intense and competitive game for much of the night. Grafton led the game nearly wire-to-wire, save for a blip at the end of the first quarter in which the Bees ticked off a 12-2 run to take a 14-12 advantage into the second period. However, it wasn’t until the fourth when Grafton pulled away for good as it finished the game on a 14-5 run to balloon a 10-point margin early in the fourth into the full-blown 19-point victory by game’s end.
The Bearcats finished the game at 46.2 percent from the field and the aforementioned 23-of-27 mark from the foul line with 17 total turnovers. East Fairmont, on the other hand, shot 31.3 percent from the field and just 8-of-20 from the foul line with 15 turnovers.
“We knew that with it being senior night and the big crowd, big atmosphere and this having developed into a little bit of a rivalry, we knew we were going to have to weather that emotional storm early and I think we did that,” Johnson said. “We told them that if our defensive effort from Wednesday night carried over from tonight, we felt that we’d be in a good position and to hold a team like East in the 40s I thought was a testament to how we defended tonight.”
Star senior point guard Ryan Maier powered the Bearcats with 23 points, including a 12-of-12 display from the foul line, and 12 rebounds plus two assists and two steals. Grafton’s frontcourt duo of Kaden Delaney and JT Veltri each cracked double figures as well. Delaney scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds, and recorded two blocks, including a vicious, crowd-igniting chase down swat at the end of the first half, while Veltri scored 11 points to go with six rebounds. Justin Spiker added another nine points and three assists for the Bearcats.
For East Fairmont, senior wing Carter Saunders and sophomore forward Jackson Caruso tied for the team lead with 11 points apiece, with Caruso also snatching a team-high seven rebounds to go with three assists. No other Bees player scored more than five points, with senior guard Charley Hulderman and junior guard Evan Parr each scoring four points apiece as EFHS’s next highest scorers.
Grafton’s defense set the tone from the opening tip as the Bearcats bullied through and slipped around EFHS’s off-ball screening actions to keep up tight man-to-man pressure that didn’t concede an inch. When the Bees did create a fissure, either with a flush screen or a drive into the paint, Grafton helped and recovered with precision, save for the last two-plus minutes of the first quarter where East converted five of its total 15 made field goals. From that point forward, the Bees managed just 26 points over the final three quarters while shooting 9-of-31 from the field.
“I think, again, we have to continue to work on being a little bit more physical,” East Fairmont coach Tyrone Asterino said. “That’s what it’s going to come down to is physicality, then you have to play that way with setting screens, rebounding, and knocking down shots and free throws.”
