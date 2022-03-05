HUNTINGTON — The road to Huntington was long, and the opponents were tough, but at the end of three days full of intense competition, Fairmont Senior's Kolbie Hamilton emerged as the Class-AA/A state champion at 138 pounds, beating Ritchie County's Kodi Camp 17-2 on Saturday.
Hamilton's win was the first state championship of the junior's career, and highlighted a busy day for Marion County's wrestlers inside Huntington's Mountain Health Arena.
In all, 12 competitors from Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, and North Marion stood somewhere on the podium across all weight classes by the end of the WVSSAC State Wrestling Tournament. East Fairmont's Levi Carpenter secured a runner-up spot at 113 pounds. Hamilton was the sole athlete from Marion County to capture gold.
After beating Braxton County's Blayne Jarvis 5-2 in Friday's semifinal, Hamilton faced off against Ritchie County's Camp on Saturday. Fairmont Senior had their opponent scouted going in, and Hamilton had a gameplay for his championship match.
"We knew this kid was strong," Fairmont Senior head coach Michael Fortier said. "We knew he liked to do some chin-whips and throws, we just wanted to stay under control. But Kolbie's hard to control, he likes to get out there and go after whoever's out there. He just does what he always has done— went out there, took it to the guy and wrestled."
Hamilton got an early takedown against his opponent and pounced on him from there, earning back points in bunches. Hamilton led 9-0 by the start of the second round, and 15-2 by the end of the second. Seconds into round three, the Polar Bear junior scored another pair of points to go over 15 and win the championship via technical fall.
"It feels pretty good, it's something I've wanted to do for a long time," Hamilton said.
"That first takedown was a little iffy, I wasn't expecting him to scramble like that. He wrestled a good match. I came out on top, and I figured out what was working to get back points."
Hamilton's victory moved his career record to 90-10. Hamilton came in fourth in 2020, before finishing as the state runner-up in 2021. His third year culminated in the championship gold that he had been building towards.
"It does [mean a lot]," Hamilton said. "It shows me where I started, and how much I've improved over the years."
"Kolbie's a guy that starts up every day in the room ready to work," Fortier said. "He pushes everyone in the room, makes them better, makes the room, the team better. And he makes us coaches look a heck of a lot better too."
With his senior year still to come, Hamilton now will start working towards a title defense next season.
"I'm already dreading the thought of losing him, with what a difference he makes in our room," Fortier said. "This is long overdue, he's been in the mix the past two years. He just works so hard, I couldn't be happier for him."
East's Levi Carpenter also took part in Saturday's action, wrestling against Point Pleasant's Nathan Wood for the 118 pound Class-AA/A State Championship.
Carpenter found himself down 2-0 early after an unfortunate takedown, and it was an uphill battle against Wood from there. Starting the second round from the bottom, Carpenter managed an escape, and cut the deficit to 2-1. Wood seemed to be content to wrestle defensively with a lead and time running out. An escape of Woods' own made it 3-1, but another escape from Carpenter to start round three made it a one-point match once again, 3-2.
A stalling call brought the two competitors to neutral with 22 seconds to go, but Carpenter couldn't break through and takedown Woods, who was content staying clinched up the duration of the match.
"I figured I'd try to wrestle my match," Carpenter said. "Usually I'd go for more tie-ups, but with [Wood's] height, his strength, it's hard to do stuff like that against someone like him.
"It's very tough to score on him. He's really good in neutral — he's really good in general."
"Our strategy is always just to wrestle our match, no matter who we're wrestling, to do what we like to do," East Fairmont head coach Logan Bowman said. "We try to go out there and dictate the match, not them. It's an unfortunate situation where we get kind of tangled up, end up getting taken down. From there, he was just locking up, happy to hang out. Not a terrible strategy at all when you've got the lead."
The year was still a success by many measures for Carpenter, and for the Bees in general. Carpenter finished as the state runner-up after pinning Greenbrier West's Tucker Lily in the semifinals on Friday, and was crowned Class-AA/A Region One champ at 113 pounds earlier in the year.
"[Carpenter] worked so hard in the room, day-in and day-out," Bowman said. "For him to come up here and finish as the runner-up — the end result is devastating, but he had an amazing year. He just continued to work hard and get better, and he did everything I asked of him in the room. To see the success that he had throughout this year was awesome."
"It was a big year," Carpenter said. "Pretty tough year at times. We had some new coaches here — Bowman, he did a really good job. Brad [Kakos], Daynon [Foster] helped a lot too. [Bees senior] Connor Konya really helped me out a lot the past three years too, helped me get better. A little bit of everything."
As for the rest of East's crop at states, J.T. Miller finished in fourth at 195 pounds. Evan Helm took fifth place at 285 pounds. All three are juniors, boding well for the future of the Bees.
"All three of our guys that placed this week are coming back next year," Bowman said. "It's huge for us. We got another kid who got to come down and wrestle as an alternate — he won a match down here. So the future is looking a little bright, we've got a younger team, so we've got to keep working, keep getting better."
The North Marion Huskies placed two wrestlers, with both Brody and Noah Hess standing on the podium throughout the night. Both Noah, a freshman, and Brody, a senior, placed third in their respective weight classes.
The younger Hess bested Elkins' Gavin Boland 4-0 to take bronze, while Brody beat Petersburg's Thomas Ours 3-2 to likewise go home with a third-place finish.
