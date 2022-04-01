FAIRMONT — Aubrey Harrison piled up two hat tricks worth of goals Friday night against the Conneaut Area Eagles, serving as the engine of the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears’ offense in a 14-5 lacrosse victory.
Harrison’s teammate, Morgan Rogers, also recorded a hat trick on Friday in a game where four different Polar Bears scored.
Sidney Apanowicz’ eight saves held things down for Fairmont Senior on the defensive, end, with two early saves allowing Fairmont Senior to work their way into a groove on offense and take a 2-0 lead with goals from Harrison and Rogers coming in the first five minutes.
Harrison came through with her second goal, an impressive shot where the junior caught a pass from Rogers and flung the ball into the net all in one motion.
The Eagles kept things tight early, trailing just 3-2 with 9:12 to play in the first half, but the Polar Bears’ constant attack led by players like Rogers, Harrison, Madison Jones and Chloe Travelstead wore down the Eagles over time.
Travelstead scored a pair of goals, one off a penalty shot, within 30 seconds of each other to stretch the lead to 5-2, and Harrison got her hat trick in the first half with a tightly-angled shot with 3:00 to play.
Fairmont Senior led 6-2 at half, but really piled it on in the second, with Rogers scoring two goals, Harrison scoring three more, Abby Frederick scoring one as well to end the night.
With the win, the Bears move to 6-1 on the year, bouncing back from a loss to Mercerburg Academy.
