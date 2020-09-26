FAIRMONT — Blake Hartman showed himself to be as good as advertised, Caleb Hardy proved he should be even more publicized, and Musselman, as a team, ended Friday night's game against Fairmont Senior more than verified.
The Appleman, powered by their H-&-H Hartman-Hardy duo that accounted for a combined 336 rush yards and six total touchdowns, spurned the Polar Bears with 21 unanswered points to turn a back-and-forth thriller through three quarters into a definitive 42-21 victory on the road Friday at East-West Stadium.
"That's a big win," Musselman coach Brian Thomas said. "We, as a program, have really grown to the level where I think we've been Top 5 in the state four straight years, and I think we get overlooked because we're in the same county as Martinsburg. But we've really challenged ourselves to play anybody, and we have a lot of respect for (Fairmont Senior) so we wanted to challenge ourselves tonight playing a good football team."
The win for the Applemen (3-1) gives their resume a boost for Class AAA playoff seeding purposes, while the loss for the Polar Bears (1-2) marks their first losing streak since falling to Jefferson and Bridgeport back-to-back on Oct. 14 and 28 of 2016.
"They're a very good team and this is something we're gonna have to learn from and build upon," Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic said. "We competed and our guys did not quit, but, ultimately, you have to be able to run the ball and you have stop the run, and we haven't consistently done that for four quarters yet."
Musselman outgained Fairmont Senior 369-173 on the ground, with both members of the H-&-H partnership gashing the Polar Bears for stretches. Hardy sparked what was a dormant MHS offense during the first quarter in the second period with a handful of read-option keepers, including TD runs of 43 and 22 yards. Hartman, meanwhile, bided his time until the second half to put the pedal to the metal, as he rushed for 172 of his 244 total yards and scored all four of his TDs after the intermission.
"The two option plays (Hardy) scored on in the first half were missed assignments, stuff we go over all the time, so that was very frustrating," Bartic said. "And Hartman, ultimately, is going to get his yards and get his stats, but he just ended up taking over in the second half."
Hartman's level of play throughout the game was really a bellwether for the Applemen as a whole. In the first quarter, his presence was virtually non-existent and Fairmont Senior built a 13-0 lead; the Polar Bears' front seven held MHS without a single first down in the period, forcing a pair of three-and-outs and a turnover on downs when Zach Toothman and Gage Michael stuffed the Applemen back-to-back on 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-1, respectively.
In the second quarter, Hartman started to find his footing while Hardy did the heavy lifting to get the Applemen a 14-13 halftime lead. Then after the break half, Hartman went absolutely nuclear and the Applemen outscored the Polar Bears 28-8 to run away with it -- no pun intended. In the last two quarters alone, Hartman recorded 10 carries for 172 yards and three TDs, returned a punt 61 yards for a fourth TD, and tallied a sack.
"Our kids talk a lot of smack in practice," Thomas said, "and somebody said this week in practice, 'The Kennedy Award is up there in Fairmont,' you know talking about Gage Michael — which, man, he's an outstanding player — and he responded back, 'I don't care about that award, I just want to win a state championship.'"
Hartman's performance Friday injected his Kennedy stock with a B-12 shot nonetheless as he gutted the Polar Bears with a one-of-a-kind blend of silky elusiveness and battering-ram power. There were times, such as on his weaving 61-yard fourth quarter punt return TD, where his smooth gait and astute patience roasted the Polar Bears, and then there were others, such as on his 26-yard tour de force TD run in third period, where his raw grit and sheer toughness did FSHS in.
"He's strong enough where he can break tackles, but then he's also fast enough to pull away from guys," Bartic said. "That's the thing, with his speed and power, you have to put him in the argument for the best running back in the state."
Hartman may have given Musselman a base level of dynamism down-to-down, but it was Hardy's play on Friday that may have truly summoned a deluge the Polar Bears couldn't withstand, with the MHS senior quarterback/safety completing 6-of-8 passes for 53 yards, rushing seven times for 92 yards and the aforementioned two TDs, and nabbing two interceptions off of Michael.
"Everybody talks about Blake and rightfully so," Thomas said, "but, I've been head coach for eight years, and I don't know if I've ever had a harder practice player than Caleb Hardy — I mean he comes everyday and just gives everything he has. We have tons of faith in him."
Hardy's pair of second quarter TD runs wiped away the 13-0 lead Fairmont Senior constructed in the first quarter after Michael led the Polar Bears on touchdown drives covering 66 and 46 yards and capped both with TD tosses, the first to Alex Brophy and the second to Kayson Nealy.
Hardy then nabbed his first interception just before halftime to preserve MHS's 14-13 lead when he undercut a throw Michael tried to squeeze into a tight window in the end zone. And his second INT, which he plucked from his single-high safety spot on a Michael deep ball down the right sideline in the third quarter, turned the tide of the game for good as it disrupted the TD-for-TD swaps the two offenses had going to start the second half.
"You can't turn it over. In a big game like this against a good team you just can't do that," said Bartic, whose Polar Bears lost the turnover battle 3-1. "Our reads have to be better and our line has got to be able to protect better — we were down two linemen tonight and that shows as the game wears on when you can't spell those guys."
Along with the three takeaways, Musselman's defense also tallied four tackles for loss and four sacks, with Justin Rhinehart responsible for two of those TFLs and a 1/2 sack.
Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, rode a gutty performance by Michael to stay within one score until early in the fourth quarter as the Polar Bears' senior star quarterback completed 13-of-27 for 126 yards with three TDs and rushed for 140 yards on 18 total attempts. He also had a game-high 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss. Nealy posted a game-high five catches for 61 yards and two TDs for FSHS, while Evan Dennison recorded the Polar Bears' lone takeaway with an INT in the third quarter.
Musselman 42, Fairmont Senior 21
Musselman 0 14 14 14 — 42
Fairmont Senior 13 0 8 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
FS - Gage Michael 13-yard pass to Alex Brophy (Nicky Scott kick)
FS - Michael 9-yard pass to Kayson Nealy (Pass failed)
SECOND QUARTER
MM - Caleb Hardy 43-yard run (Luke Barger kick)
MM - Caleb Hardy 22-yard run (Barger kick)
THIRD QUARTER
MM - Blake Hartman 52-yard run (Barger kick)
FS - Michael 7-yard pass to Nealy (Michael pass to Nealy)
MM- Hartman 26-yard run (Barger kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MM - Hartman 40-yard run (Barger kick)
MM - Hartman 61-yard punt return (Barger kick)
TEAM STATISTICS MM FS
Total first downs 13 17
by rush/pass/penalty 11/1/1 9/6/2
Rushing plays 39 30
net yards 369 173
yards per rush 9.5 5.8
Passes (comp/att/Int) 6/8/1 13/27/2
yards passing 53 126
Total plays 47 57
net yards 422 299
yards per play 9.0 5.2
Penalties/yards 16/139 13/72
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Musselman: Hartman 22-244 3 TD, Hardy 7-92 2 TD, Nicholas Zamora 10-33. Fairmont Senior: Michael 18-140, Dylan Ours 4-17, Kieshawn Cottingham 5-14, Nealy 1-2, Landon Fluharty 1-2, Dom Stingo 1-(-2).
PASSING — Musselman: Hardy 6-8, 53 yards, INT. Fairmont Senior: Michael 13-27, 126 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT.
RECEIVING — Musselman: Zamora 2-40, Hartman 2-7, Kagen Teets 2-6. Fairmont Senior: Nealy 5-61 2 TD, Cottingham 3-22, Brophy 2-23 TD, Scott 1-9, Jayden Cheriza 1-9, Evan Dennison 1-2.
