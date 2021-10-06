FAIRMONT — After two days on the challenging Jones Course, the dust settled on the 2021 WVSSAC Golf Championship, with the Herbert Hoover Huskies finishing first among eight teams. North Marion finished in fifth place, while Fairmont Senior’s lone qualifying golfer, Landen Barkley, came in 30th out of 41 golfers who participated.
Best out of North’s participants was Dylan Runner who shot 174 over two days, including an 85 on the second day, to place 11th. Michael Tarley shot 179, earning a tie for 15th. Evan Hall shot 193, tied for 25th. Right behind him was Dylan Lemasters, who shot 194 to put him at 27th place.
While a fifth-place finish is not what the Huskies were hoping for, a bright spot came on the second day, where three of the four North Marion golfers shot better than their first day.
Landen Barkley, who earned an individual bid to Oglebay, shot 204 over the course of the championship — 101 on the first day, 103 on the second day — to finish 30th in his first trip to the state championship as a sophomore.
Bryson Beaver of Herbert Hoover finished first with a 155. Tanner Vest of Shady Spring came in second after shooting 159. Tanner Walls from Westside came in third with 163.
Complete team results:
Herbert Hoover— 498
Winfield— 507
Shady Spring— 530
Keyser— 534
North Marion— 539
Roane County— 579
Phillip Barbour— 600
Point Pleasant— 604
