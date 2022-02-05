FAIRMONT — With it's Friday portion canceled due to inclement weather, two days worth of action was packed into one on Saturday as the Big 10 Conference Wrestling Tournament supplied a showcase for the area's best wrestlers.
The event was hosted by North Marion High, and North Marion's own Brody Hess took home the Big 10 Wrestler of the Year award.
Hess is the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 132 for Class AA/A, and he capped off a tremendous season, which included a second-place finish at the WSAZ Invitational, with a first-place finish at 132 in the tournament. Hess beat the clock, pinning Fairmont Senior's Hunter Spitznogle with just 4.7 seconds to go in the third period.
"I'm feeling good, I think I wrestled really well today," Hess said after receiving the award. "I think if I put two and two together I can give myself a good shot to win the whole thing once we get to states."
The Conference Tournament was even more Marion County-centric when it came time to give out Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament and Coach of the Year. Fairmont Senior's Mikey Jones took home Outstanding Wrestler and Fairmont Senior head coach Michael Fortier won Coach of the Year.
Jones — the No. 2-ranked wrestler at 126 in AA/A — won his weight class for the fourth year in a row at the conference tournament, taking first place at 126 after scoring two pins to get to the finals where his opponent, Buckhannon-Upshurs's Aiden Wilson, unfortunately suffered a knee injury mid-match.
"I'm pleased with my performance and my team's performance," Jones said after receiving the honor. "It really sucks that the finals ended how it did, but I can't do much about that."
Taking the top spot at the podium in his senior year, Jones had a moment to reflect on his four years at Fairmont Senior and how his experience there has improved his own performance.
"Going through different teammates and wrestling a lot of different teammates, getting a feel for different people," Jones said of how he's changed since his first year. "And changing coaches, learning different styles. Gaining a lot of knowledge from different teammates and [coaches], it helps a lot throughout the year."
"I think Mikey wrestled great," his coach, Michael Fortier, said. "That's one thing, Mikey always shows up and wrestles hard. Win or lose, he goes hard, and that's a fun kid to coach. A 'yes sir, no sir' guy and he goes out there and gives it his all."
Fortier won the conference's Coach of the Year award, but despite the trophy, Fortier was more concerned with his athletes' performance than the recognition.
"I didn't even know it was a thing, to be honest with you," Fortier said. "I'm just blessed to have the kids I have to work with and the coaching staff I have to help me. Without them, we wouldn't be doing the things we're doing."
"I'm pleased with everybody that came and wrestled today, all our guys wrestled hard. Guys that won, guys that lost, we all have things to clean up, but guys showed up and wrestled hard."
Fairmont Senior topped the conference in total score, putting together 226.5 points for a wide margin over second place Buckhannon-Upshur, which scored 158.0 as a team.
East Fairmont came in third with 136.0, and North Marion finished seventh with 86.0.
For the Polar Bears, in addition to Jones' victory at 126, Spitznogle came in second at 132, and Kolbie Hamliton had a dominant victory at 138 — pinning his opponent after already amassing a 12-0 advantage.
Dom Armstead took second place at 145, as did Andy Mines at 182. Michael Kruzel had no trouble at 170, scoring a technical fall, 15-0, in the second period to reach the top spot on the podium. Caleb Arbogast reached the final match at 285, but bowed out after aggravating an injury. Bryce Nichols also made it to the final match at 113.
The man Nichols met at 113 was East Fairmont's Levi Carpenter, who won in short order, pinning his opponent with 1:06 to go in the first period. Carpenter went into the tournament ranked No. 2 in AA/A at 113.
East's J.T. Miller came out of the tournament on top at 195 after a gutsy 6-3 win over Bridgeport's Aiden Sparks. Evan Helm took the first-place spot at 285, where he would've faced Fairmont Senior's Arbogast. Helm had a dominant day, going undefeated on his way to the top of the podium. The junior is ranked No. 3 at 285 in all of AA/A.
"I think our team wrestled really well," former East Fairmont wrestler and current member of the Bees' coaching staff Daynon Foster said. "We only had three people who did not place. We had three champions. We have a lot of improvement to go before regionals, but we've shown a lot of improvement to this point. Especially with J.T. Miller. He lost to [Sparks] by three points earlier in the year, and beat him by three points now."
The hosting team, North Marion, had their fair share reach the podium as well. Brody Hess took home the gold at 132, and his younger brother, freshman Noah Hess, was the runner-up at 106, going all the way with AA/A No. 3-ranked Gavin Boland of Elkins. Cole Liggett also finished third at 126.
"I thought they wrestled really well," North head coach Brooks Russell said when asked about the Hess brothers. "Brody, he's been wrestling lights-out for the last couple weeks. Real proud of him, getting the fall in the finals and winning today. Also being voted Wrestler of the Year for the Big Ten, obviously a big honor.
"And his brother wrestled well too, Noah at 106, just came up a little bit short there in overtime in the finals. All in all, that's a talented kid that got second last year, and I think we're right in the conversation for having one of the best in the state when we go down to Huntington."
As for the rest of the field, Liam Garcia from Buckhannon-Upshur won the conference at 120, BU's Nathan Cornett took first at 145, Lewis County's Trenton Bush won at 152, Bridgeport's Derek Starkey won at 160, and his teammate Bryce Carnes won at 182. Preston's Dylan Haskiell rounded out the day, winning gold at 220.
The complete scores from the conference tournament:
Fairmont Senior— 226.5
Buckhannon-Upshur— 158.0
East Fairmont— 136.0
Lewis County— 109.0
Bridgeport— 104.0
Preston— 101.5
North Marion— 86.0
Elkins— 67.0
Grafton— 60.0
Philip Barbour— 40.0
Liberty— 37.0
Robert C. Byrd— 35.0
Lincoln— 29.0
