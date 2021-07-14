FAIRMONT — What a difference a year can make.
Flash back to July 2020, and high school sports were in a state of limbo. Offseason practices were being stopped and restarted by governing bodies, and there was little in the way of clarification on how the upcoming season would proceed.
Fall sports, such as football, would be the first to tread into the new territory the 2020 season presented. Teams battled against not only their opponents, but the dangers of the COVID-19 virus, and the obstacles that came from it — restrictions on team activities and shutdowns in the case of outbreaks.
“We talk to [players] all the time about handling adversity and whatnot, you got to put that into action last year with unprecedented adversity,” Fairmont Senior head football coach Nick Bartic said after a Tuesday practice. “I think in the end we adjusted to it and guys were able to have intense practices within the rules. And we followed the guidelines, we ended up not having cases, we never had to shut down at any point.”
The same could not be said for many schools across West Virginia.
“It was the first time in my career coaching football where you may actually schedule three games for a week and pray that you got to play one,” East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. “You had so and so scheduled, but if they were red and orange [COVID levels] your backup was this team, and then if they were red and orange you had another backup. There were several weeks you went in not knowing who you were playing.”
In the 2020 season, East Fairmont faced four teams that they had never played before in the school’s 100-year history of football. East Fairmont’s football team did not have any recorded cases of COVID on their roster, though some of their players did have to quarantine during the season after contact tracing found some were exposed to other COVID-positive students at the school.
The quarantine period during the football season was 14 days. It would be lowered to 10 for spring sports, but in the fall, health departments and school boards were still trying to find their footing on how to operate through a pandemic.
“With the fall sports being the first ones back, there were tons of restrictions and the rules changed weekly if not daily sometimes,” Eakle said. “It was hard to keep up and be flexible and all that.”
The virus left its mark on the season, all the way up to the highest levels of competition. The 2020 Super Six Championships were canceled due to COVID-19, leaving the Polar Bears to be crowned State Champions following a Class AA semifinals win over Bluefield.
Now more than seven months removed from that point, the offseason that Marion County football teams are marching through mostly resembles those that came before COVID was on anyone’s radar. The major difference is the timing.
“Our live period got pushed back, but other than that we were allowed to be in the weight room everyday,” North Marion senior Tariq Miller said after the Huskies practice on Monday. “Nothing really is held back. It feels great honestly, it’s fun to be back out here, everybody’s back to normal. The only thing I would say that hurt is all the seasons getting pushed up into each other, so we couldn’t really show up.”
Miller was a member of the state runner-up North Marion baseball team, whose season just ended in late June. The last impact of the COVID pandemic, on sports at least, may be last year’s delayed seasons pushing into the time usually reserved for resting and practicing for the upcoming campaigns.
“There was so much cloudiness over when the live period would be— families had to book their vacations, and our typical rule is shoot for July, so a lot of our kids vacationed exactly when we asked them to. It just so happened to be during the live period this year,” North Marion head coach Daran Hays said Monday. “Couple that with the fact that our baseball team made a great run — which is awesome, I’d much rather see Cole Malnick on the pitcher’s mound of the state championship game than running routes out here — but you couple that with us not using many flex days because we had six of our guys playing baseball, so we’ve only had our team together maybe two times.”
Football practices usually begin in June, but this year will be the second straight that offseason programs will be condensed, and student-athletes will once again have their endurance tested.
“It’s rough, we have flex days in June and then we have this practice period the last three weeks, so you don’t really get a break,” Bartic said. “We try to build them in — we don’t do anything on the weekends, we don’t use every single day of the practice period, because we’re going right into the season. We’ll be where we need to be for August, so we’re trying not to wear them out. We try to keep everything balanced.”
It’s far from all bad though.
The fear and uncertainty that loomed over last summer is nowhere to be found on the practice fields, as the state continues to learn how to deal with the virus — including getting vaccinated.
“As far as the SSAC is concerned, the biggest thing that they’ve really implored us to do is continue to encourage our guys to get vaccinated for contact tracing purposes,” Hays said. “That’s a tough one, because obviously we encourage them to do that, but we’re not going to force them into something they don’t feel comfortable with or their family doesn’t feel comfortable with.”
Hays has not required his athletes to tell him if they’ve been vaccinated, but he estimated that over half of the team has gotten the shot so far. He also thought all of his coaching staff had opted to be vaccinated.
With progress being made on that front, the abnormalities of the 2020 season appear further and further away in the rearview mirror as the offseason plows ahead. Coaches and players alike are understandably relieved to get back in the swing of things. Players are sharing locker rooms once again, and coaches are getting back to instructing their players like they are used to — and chewing them out when they do not perform up to snuff.
“I think that’s one of the biggest things in high school sports is those relationships you build sitting at your locker and talking about — ‘Coach H just ripped our rear end after practice,’” Hays said. “And some of them probably think they deserved it and some of them don’t, and they’re in there talking about it right now. That’s part of the high school sports experience.”
“We can all just dress together, we don’t have to split up as a team,” Fairmont Senior’s Koby Toothman said Tuesday. “That’s not something we like to do, whatever we do we like to do as a team.”
Whether it was not being able to be in the locker room at halftime of games, and shower in them after practices (as was the case at North Marion), or having to split up time in the locker room every day by upperclassmen and underclassmen (as was the case at Fairmont Senior), the camaraderie that is usually cultivated in those everyday interactions was yet another casualty of the 2020 season.
“With team sports and especially with football, [camaraderie] is a big part of what carries you through a season and gives you energy,” Bartic said. “That took a big hit last year whenever you had to, by rule, be divided up in how you prepared. There’s different group things we do outside of football we were limited in also, we had to be creative in that. Now that we’re back I think you can tell these guys are really excited to be out here again without restrictions.”
The return of the status quo on the practice field and the locker room has been a boon to the players and coaches, but the biggest difference between this year and last could be the scene on Friday nights.
“It was a little off not having fans,” Toothman said. “Because obviously it wasn’t as hype as it normally was, but when we came out there on gameday we still played as if there was fans. Now that there are fans I think it will be a lot better for us.”
“As far as energy at practice goes, it got to a point where it wasn’t that different, but the energy at games- that was tough,” Hays said. “The atmosphere here on Fridays is great, our student section has been outstanding as long as I’ve been here, our community supports us whether we’re good bad or indifferent.”
A lack of energy was bad enough, but as a reality of high school sports, the lack of revenue from the games was also a detriment. Coach Hays referenced his Huskies’ home game last year against Fairmont Senior. The gate on a typical year would be between $10- and $12,000, but Hays said due to the capacity limitations in place, “We barely made enough to pay the referees.”
“At that time we were lucky enough to have parents and grandparents [at the games],” Eakle said of his team’s home games at East-West Stadium. “But you’re talking about a stadium that holds five or six thousand people and you’re lucky to put 150 people in it, it definitely changed the atmosphere. [Players’] peers weren’t there, a lot of their friends, distant relatives, just people who want to go out and watch a ballgame.”
They say you never know what you have until it’s gone, and that sentiment could lead to quite a few sellout nights around the county and beyond for the upcoming football season.
“I think we all learned last year that you got to really appreciate what we have,” Bartic said. “Hopefully the attendance to games reflects that people are hungry to come back out, catch local sports, especially a championship caliber team. We have great support around here and hopefully people are that much more energetic about it from having to sit out last season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.