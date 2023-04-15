FAIRMONT — Though they kept it close for a time, the youth movement ran out of juice for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears boy's lacrosse team in the second half Saturday.
Playing with many of their mainstays injured against the Spring Mills Cardinals — and having yet more players fall mid-game to the injury bug which has proved awfully contagious — the Polar Bears fell to the Cardinals 12-3, being outscored 5-0 in the second half.
The Polar Bears were missing a catalog of players Saturday, including top scorer Hunter Bragg.
"The inexperience showed in all phases today," Fairmont Senior head coach Tony Stingo said. "Transition, offense and defense. The thing I can say, as short-staffed as we were and as many young guys as we had to play today, the effort was there. They played hard, I'm as proud as you can be after a one-sided loss."
Fairmont Senior was in a 5-3 ballgame with three minutes to go until halftime, but as the Cardinals turned up the heat in a blistering final few minutes, the less experienced Polar Bears couldn't match Spring Mills' intensity.
The Cardinals scored three goals in the final three minutes of Saturday's first half, two coming from Axel Bennet, who found space for quick-hitters early in possessions before the Polar Bears could communicate and set up their defense.
Bennet scored five goals Saturday to lead the Cardinals.
Spring Mills dominated faceoffs Saturday, winning 14 while Fairmont Senior won one.
Fairmont Senior trailed 4-1 after one quarter. Justin Stinespring had leveled the deficit to one goal with 35 seconds to play in the quarter, scooping up a ball and scoring at point-blank range after a deflected shot bounced right in front of his feet a foot from the goal.
The Cardinals victimized the Polar Bears by advancing the ball quickly and slicing through a startled defense. Atticus Schlosser needed six seconds to score after winning the subsequent faceoff, which put Spring Mills ahead 3-1.
Gavin Jones one-upped his teammate, won his faceoff and raced down the field to put a shot through in only four seconds. Fairmont Senior had gone from being down one goal to being down three in 10 seconds.
The Polar Bears didn't let the late-quarter blitz discourage them from mounting a comeback in the second. Stinespring was able to find some breathing room against the Cardinals' defense and placed a shot right over Spring Mills' goalie Colin Parker's shoulder for a score, his second of the game.
Fairmont Senior kept their momentum by winning the ensuing faceoff, though Spring Mills quickly created a ground ball which led to a crowd around the ball.
The Polar Bears' Izaac Wetzel eventually came away from the crowd, ball in-tow, and dived through the Cardinals defense, to find Rocco Episcopo on the wing for a clean shot that the sophomore whipped by the goalie to cut the lead to one, 4-3 with 10:20 to play in the half.
Bennet put through a feed from Jones to increase the Cardinals' lead to two, and 5-3 is where the score stood for much of the remaining time in the second quarter, until Spring Mills managed to flip the game on its head with a three-goal scoring spree in the late stages.
While the Cardinals were finding points in bunches, the Polar Bears would not be able to get one by Parker for the rest of the contest. Fairmont Senior attempted more shots than Spring Mills on the game, but the sheer quantity didn't help the Polar Bears on Saturday.
"We didn't change levels, we shot everything low," Stingo said. "The two times we shot high, we scored, and then we shot just about everything else low. We didn't pick our shots very well, we took a lot of soft shots. Nothing to take away from him, [Parker] played very well, but we made it super easy for him, but he did a good job and did what he was supposed to do."
The Polar Bears' defense might take the brunt of the blame after a game where the opposing team scored 12 goals, but with Fairmont Senior struggling to advance the ball downfield and keep possession whenever they did flip the field, a lot was placed on a young defense's shoulders.
Sophomores Jackson Morgan and Jackson Lilley each showed their talents in generating ground balls and turnovers Saturday, and junior goalie Joey Richmond played tough against a relentless Cardinals attack with 10 saves.
With injuries stacking up for Fairmont Senior, the squad now has a long rest ahead, their next game not until Thursday.
"We'll get better," Stingo said. "The injuries we had, I'm not going to make excuses about it, we play with what we got. That's that."
Thursday's game is a senior night affair where the Polar Bears (3-4) will host University (4-3).
