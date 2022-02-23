FAIRMONT — A year ago, the East Fairmont Bees finished their abbreviated season 1-9. One season later, they end their 22-game slate 14-8, and turn the page to the sectional tournament coming off a Tuesday night victory over Keyser, 61-40.
The Bees hit nine 3’s as a team, and received contributions up and down their well-rounded roster, something East has become accustomed to over the course of the year.
Seven of those 3’s came in the second half, where the Bees grew a 29-16 halftime lead to an eventual 21-point win.
Evan Parr helped out East’s long-range attack, firing off three 3’s to finish with a game-high 17 points. Jackson Crouso joined his teammate in double figures with 12, and four different Bees all tallied six points — Maddox Boyers, Garrett Haymond, Blake Hunt and Drew Moore. Charles Hulderman finished with five points, Greyson Stewart had two, and Carter Brown had one.
For the Keyser Golden Tornado, Drew Matlick and Sammy Bradfield each had seven. Jacob Weinrich had six, Noah Broadwater had five, and Hunter VanPelt had four. Alec Stanislawczyk, Josh Shoemaker, Seth Earnest, Seth Healy, and Mike Schell each had two, and Braydon Keller had one.
The two teams battled early, knotting the score at seven, and East took a 14-9 lead by the end of the first, helped out by a great series of plays by Hulderman over the last two minutes of the quarter. The senior knabbed two steals on two consecutive possessions, got a hand on a shot and grabbed the rebound on the next, and set up an Evan Parr 3 for good measure.
In the second quarter, East showed their prowess in transition. The Bees’ first 10 points in the second came off fast breaks or delayed fast breaks, and they got them quick. Maddox Boyers started things off with a coast-to-coast and-one, and by the 4:00 mark East led 24-13. Players like Parr, Boyers, and Drew Moore were key in turning up the pace against Keyser.
East spaced themselves well in transition, filling lanes and sending a man out to the corner when they had the personnel. It was the kind of execution that can come easily to a team deep in their season with months of practice under their belt.
“We’ve been practicing transition, definitely,” Parr said. “Playing fast, that’s something we can really do with all our depth.”
Parr ended the quarter by snuffing out a Keyser fast break layup with a big-time block. However, East put themselves in a position where they needed Parr to make such a play.
The Bees missed a free throw, and with only about six seconds remaining in the half, they seemed slow to get back on defense. That was more than enough time for Keyser’s Matlick to jet down the floor though, and if not for Parr’s heroics, Keyser would’ve ended the half with some momentum.
“Little disappointed in our energy level,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “But for us to knock down nine 3’s, that’s a pretty good shooting night for us.”
“When I say energy level, I’m mostly talking from a defensive standpoint, our intensity at times wasn’t exactly where it needed to be.”
The second half covered up any mistakes East might have made to that point. Keyser came out in a 2-3 zone, and the Bees reacted without a hitch. East whipped the ball around the perimeter, and the Bees made four 3’s before Keyser finally went back to man defense about halfway through the third.
“I thought we had good ball movement, and we were shooting the ball well,” Asterino said. “When you have good ball movement and you’re shooting well, those things work. There’s some stuff we do to try to move the defense and get the shots we want and it was effective. When stuff’s effective and it’s stuff that you practice, it works out.”
“Shooting better as a team, that’s big for us,” Parr said. “We have a lot of shooters, guys that can hit some shots. I’ve scored a little bit but I’ve been kind of down, not shooting the greatest, and everyone’s been hitting when we need it.”
Parr ended the quarter with a clean swipe at the top of the key and lay-in to make it 49-30 after three.
Keyser nailed two 3’s in the opening minutes of the fourth, and got the lead down to 54-38 with just under six minutes to play. But Parr knocked in his third three of the game to quash any steam Keyser seemed to be picking up, dancing out on the right wing before stepping back to drill the long ball.
East has the four seed in the upcoming sectional tournament, but with the progress they’ve made from last year, this season is already something the Bees can hang their hat on.
“14-8 after 22 games in the regular season,” Asterino said. “You’ve got to keep in mind this team was 1-9 last year, and so that’s a big turnaround. It’s a credit to our kids, how we worked, proud of them for what they did in the regular season. Now we see what happens in the tournament.”
