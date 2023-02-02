RACHEL — With the Big X Conference wrestling tournament scheduled for Feb. 10 and 11, the North Marion Huskies hosted the East Fairmont Bees on Wednesday, giving onlookers a taste of the competition to come.
In the intra-county matchup, East Fairmont finished on top, 46-24.
“It’s always a tough duel to come down here, or when they come to our place, it’s a county rival,” East Fairmont head coach Logan Bowman said. “They always come ready to beat us and I expect the same from my kids.”
The Bees were helped by four victories via pin on the day, coming from each of Anthony Corwin, Grady Brown, JT Miller and Evan Helm. North got two pinfalls of their own, coming from Noah Hess and Cameron Craig.
Outside of forfeits, East Fairmont had an outright advantage of 5-4 in Wednesday’s matches.
“I feel good about getting the win,” Bowman said. “Definitely some things we’ve got to clean up before next week. We’ve got a big week coming up so we’ve got to get prepared.”
“Had some real competitive matches, but we’re just not there yet,” North Marion head coach Dave Tennant said. “We still have three, four weeks to go so we’ll keep working at it.”
East’s Corwin, Brown, Miller and Helm each pinned their opponents, while the Bees’ Lucas Marsh battled his way to an 8-0 victory.
North got wins from Hess and Craig via pin, with Cole Liggett (10-3) and Thad Tennant (3-0) also coming away with victories.
For the Bees’ Evan Helm, his victory is a continuation of a hot streak for the senior, after a successful weekend at the WSAZ tournament in Huntington. A heavyweight in past seasons, Helm has moved down to 215 this year.
“There’s been some ups and downs,” Bowman said of Helm’s weight class change. “He’s had some weeks where it’s taken some adjusting to get down to that weight class. He had a really good weekend at WSAZ where he was runner-up. He continues to improve, and he works hard. I’m happy where we’re at heading into conference and then regionals the following week so we’re going to continue pushing him.”
A notable absence for East on Wednesday was senior Levi Carpenter, ranked No. 2 in the state at 120. Bowman said he hopes Carpenter can return late this season.
The Big X Conference Tournament is slated to take place at Bridgeport High this year. East Fairmont finished third in last year’s tournament, and North Marion finished seventh.
“Every match is preparation, especially against another Big X [team],” Tennant said. “We’re trying to get the best seeds we can going into Big X, thought we might get a couple wins here that might change things for the seeding meeting, but came up a little short. We’re still very inexperienced.”
