FAIRMONT — Wednesday’s WVSSAC State Tournament Quarterfinals round was a good day to be a fan of the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears or North Marion Huskies, who both advanced to Friday’s semifinal round.
It wasn’t quite as good of a day for those who might’ve arrived at the Charleston Coliseum hoping for the live drama that sports can provide, as three of the four Class-AAA games Wednesday ended in lopsided margins of 18 points or more.
Fairmont Senior broke the previous state tournament record for largest margin of victory against their quarterfinal opponent, the Sissonville Indians, defeating them by 69 points, 93-24. North Marion downed the Keyser Golden Tornadoes by 38 points, winning 61-23.
On Friday, the top-seeded Polar Bears and three-seeded Huskies have reason to expect much stiffer resistance.
The PikeView Panthers (17-7), the No. 5 seed in the tournament, are the next obstacle in Fairmont Senior’s way, after they knocked off the defending champion and No. 4 seed, the Nitro Wildcats.
PikeView versus Nitro was the most competitive game of the four Class-AAA quarterfinals, as it took a Hannah Harden layup at the buzzer to get the Panthers into overtime against the Wildcats, where PikeView pulled away to win 55-45 after the extra period.
The prospect of a 2021 championship rematch of Fairmont Senior vs. Nitro would’ve been an instant point of interest, but the Polar Bears and the Panthers have their own history, just one that goes back a year further.
“We’re ready for either,” Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz said after the Polar Bears’ win over Sissonville. “Sophomore year we lost to PikeView, junior year we lost to Nitro, so either way we’re getting the revenge that we want.
Friday will see a rematch of a 2020 state quarterfinal bout between the two teams, one which PikeView won, 59-55, a day before COVID shutdowns cancelled the remainder of that year’s tournament.
The Panthers are led by senior guard Hannah Perdue, who was putting up 20.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.8 steals per game at regular season’s end. Perdue led PikeView in scoring on Wednesday against Nitro with 20.
Behind her, fellow senior Anyah Brown has been averaging nearly 20 points a game in the three-game postseason stretch leading into Charleston, and Brown notched 12 points and 12 rebounds against the defending champs.
The Polar Bears shot over 60% from the field in their first-round game against Sissonville, and similarly effective shooting in the semis would bode well for their chances, to say the least. Key to a repeat offensive performance will be the Polar Bears’ ball movement, which was a big factor in them going 8-16 from 3 on Wednesday. Fairmont Senior recorded 26 assists against 16 turnovers on the game.
“I expected that out of us,” Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier said of her team’s passing. “We’ve been doing it all season. I think we’re getting better each game.”
Fairmont Senior is certainly favored against the Panthers, and with two games to go before one of the four remaining teams in the field are crowned champs, the Polar Bears are locked-in.
“You can’t get too high,” Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said. “To me, personally this is something that we’re supposed to do. I’m excited to get out of here with a victory, but honestly, you come here enough times, you can’t get too high. You have to take it for what it’s worth. We did what we were supposed to do tonight, we have to prepare for whoever we’re going to play Friday.”
The North Marion Huskies’ impending game against the Logan Wildcats doesn’t have the same revenge narrative surrounding it. The two teams haven’t played since Dec. 19, 2015. But what the matchup might lack in off-court intrigue, it makes up for on the court between the two squads who have identical 23-2 records.
North Marion’s tenacious full court defense pressured Keyser into 35 turnovers in the quarterfinals. Logan, meanwhile, shot the lights out in their own quarterfinals matchup against Philip Barbour, as the Wildcats shot 9-18 from distance, and 47.6% overall. How uncomfortable North can make Logan’s offense will be a key point to determining Friday’s outcome.
The No. 2 vs No. 3-seed meeting will also pit two star guards against each other, as North Marion’s Olivia Toland and Logan’s Peyton Ilderton will both need to be on top of their games playing against the other. Ilderton averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 4.4 steals per game throughout the regular season, and was a finalist for the Mary Ostrowski Award.
Ilderton dominated the scoresheet for the Wildcats, with her being the only Logan player to average double-figures. Wednesday’s game against Philip Barbour might have demonstrated that such a discrepancy is a testament to how talented Ilderton is, not to a lack of surrounding talent. Ilderton fouled out of Wednesday’s game, but Halle Crouse and Natalie Blankenship seamlessly stepped up in her absence, with Crouse scoring 20 and Blankenship putting up 19.
The Huskies have plenty of talent on their own roster, but the availability of a key contributor for them is in question. Senior center Katlyn Carson injured her ankle in the fourth quarter against Keyser, and will be a game-time decision against Logan. Carson rejected 11 shots and secured 11 rebounds prior to her injury on Wednesday, and her presence on both ends of the court has been crucial to North’s success this season.
The Huskies’ press defense has won them games throughout the season, but their offense was a matter of concern in their quarterfinals game. North shot 32.4% against Keyser, an area Huskies head coach Mike Parrish addressed after their win.
“Defense, I thought, was good,” Parrish said. “Offensively I’m not real happy with missed shots, our shooting percentage, we were 1 of 16 from 3, and missing all those layups. We’ve got to do better than that. If you want to be champions, you’ve got to make some of those shots.”
The road to the championship is nearing its end, and Friday is the penultimate stop on that road. Strap in.
